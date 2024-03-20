Licence Inspectors (Harare x24, Bulawayox5 & Masvingo x1)

Job Description

The incumbents reports to the Senior Licensing Inspector and responsible for the inspection and selling of valid licenses to listeners/viewers and dealers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspects and sells listeners and viewers licenses in residential and business premises.

Issues notices to non-compliant clients.

Checks motor vehicle radio licenses at the ZRP road blocks and in shopping malls.

Ensures that notices are being issued and recorded properly for the purpose of issuing summons to defaulters.

Issues certificates of prosecution to all defaulters and hands over certificates of prosecution.

Serves summons with the help of the ZRP.

Completes acquaintance form for daily collections.

Inspects and registers dealers.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘0’ Levels including English and mathematics.

2 A Level Passes.

Competencies: