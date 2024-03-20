Licence Inspectors (Harare x24, Bulawayox5 & Masvingo x1)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
The incumbents reports to the Senior Licensing Inspector and responsible for the inspection and selling of valid licenses to listeners/viewers and dealers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Inspects and sells listeners and viewers licenses in residential and business premises.
- Issues notices to non-compliant clients.
- Checks motor vehicle radio licenses at the ZRP road blocks and in shopping malls.
- Ensures that notices are being issued and recorded properly for the purpose of issuing summons to defaulters.
- Issues certificates of prosecution to all defaulters and hands over certificates of prosecution.
- Serves summons with the help of the ZRP.
- Completes acquaintance form for daily collections.
- Inspects and registers dealers.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 ‘0’ Levels including English and mathematics.
- 2 A Level Passes.
Competencies:
- Computer literacy.
- Basic e commerce transaction knowledge.
- Good communication skills.
- Ability to work under minimum supervision.
- Physically fit and mature.
- Previous experience in inspectorate work will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications. Please SPECIFY your preferred location in your application.
The Director Human Resources and Administration
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation
P.O. Box HG 444
Highlands
Harare
Email: licenseinspector@zbc.co.zw
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is the state-owned broadcaster in Zimbabwe. It was established as the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation (RBC), taking its current name in 1980. Like the RBC before it, the ZBC has been accused of being a government mouthpiece with no editorial independence.