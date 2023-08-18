Life Skills Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

Young Africa Zimbabwe is a local NGO, working in the area of employability and entrepreneurship targeting disadvantaged youth. YA’s Programme, known as The Integral Youth Development Programme (IYDP) comprises Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Life Skills and Wellness, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development in Sport and Art.

The Life Skills Coordinator is responsible for coordinating, planning, designing, implementing and evaluating a comprehensive sexual reproductive health and personal development program for students at Young Africa. Answering to the Programs Manager, the Life Skills Coordinator is responsible for assisting youths build competencies which will allow them to live independently. The Life Skills Coordinator should understand the central concepts and methods of inquiry; uses a variety of instructional strategies to encourage students' development of critical thinking, problem solving, and performance skills; and creates learning experiences that make content meaningful to all students.

Reports to: Programs Manager

Location: Chitungwiza, Epworth Zimbabwe (with travels from time to time)

Contract Period: Four (4) months (with possibility of extension based on funding)

Duties and Responsibilities

Source out, arrange and facilitate training that will raise the capacity and increase the self-esteem and wellness of youth; providing activities that develop life skills; build capacity and independence in students.

Preparation of detailed implementation plan for life skills component of the IYDP with monthly and weekly breakdown of activities.

Deliver the course throughout the year, utilizing all Life skills trained personnel in YA as required.

Ensure training meets required learning outcomes and prepares students for onward progression.

Integration with programs and training teams for planning, implementation and execution.

Deliver life skills training as required, based on direction and curriculum developed/ adopted by Young Africa.

Keep record of all required documents related to Life Skills training program, beneficiary selection, training and post training evaluation.

Coordinate with Programs Manager, Monitoring & Evaluation Officer and Vocational Training Principal for parallel monitoring of activities as well as post training evaluation.

Establish and maintain collaborative relationships with other organizations offering Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and life skills youth empowerment programs.

Promotes integration and programme linkages for SRHR activities across projects.

Monitor and track trends in students’ sexual reproductive health, general state of health (especially relating to HIV and AIDS and sexuality-related concerns) and offer psycho-social support and counselling to distressed students.

Participate in YA dissemination activities of its programmes and courses including developing interactional material as required.

Build teams for outreach facilitation of life skills in consultation with the Programs Manager to ensure that program activities are in line with set objectives.

Mainstream the YAZ Work Readiness module into Life Skills training sessions so as to prepare students for active internship and participation on the job market and self-employment.

Able to outsource or directly advise, educate and conduct awareness programs on any disease outbreaks and pandemics such as covid-19 or cholera.

Carrying out first aid on students and staff.

Assist in writing, reporting and managing grants and seek out donations to support life skills training at YA.

Establish and maintain contact and productive working relationships with community representatives, local and international organizations, beneficiaries and employers as related to life skill development.

Work collaboratively with immediate supervisor and YA’s Finance and administration staff as required to process Internal Requests (IR) for life skills training component.

Keep abreast of current national initiatives and activities, develop a network of resources and contacts to further expand the Life skill program.

Explore ideas and opportunities to personalize training to increase students’ participation.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Diploma in Social Sciences from a recognized institution (Sociology/ Psychology/ Social Work)

Counselling skills

Environmental health qualifications (added advantage).

Nursing Certificate/ Diploma (added advantage).

Certified Life Skills Trainer (preferably YA certified).

Teaching Qualification and experience will be an added advantage.

Mature person preferably above 30 years of age.

A minimum of 3 years active Life Skills Training experience.

Candidates staying or with accommodation in Chitungwiza are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send 1 page letter of motivation, CV and copies of relevant certificates to: ya.zim@youngafrica.org