Linesman (Marondera)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.

Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Traces new power line route from map to ground.

Determine and peg pole position on the route.

Ensures that correct tension is applied on the line during stringing.

Determine the correct line sag from sagging chart & temperature reading.

Ensures that safety precautions are observed during line construction.

Conduct Safety, Health & Environmental meetings with line staff

Carries out site assessment that determine the scope of work for quotation purposes.

Collects materials from stores & prepares credit notes.

Carries out foundation works of the projects.

Conducts pole erection techniques.

Constructs Substations

Looks after Tools & Equipment for the line gangs.

Carries out any duties assigned by the superior

Compiles the register & prepare projects reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 'O' Levels including Maths and English Language.

Linesman 2 certificate.

At least 5 years' experience in line construction industry.

Clean Class 4 Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.