Linesman (Marondera)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Traces new power line route from map to ground.
- Determine and peg pole position on the route.
- Ensures that correct tension is applied on the line during stringing.
- Determine the correct line sag from sagging chart & temperature reading.
- Ensures that safety precautions are observed during line construction.
- Conduct Safety, Health & Environmental meetings with line staff
- Carries out site assessment that determine the scope of work for quotation purposes.
- Collects materials from stores & prepares credit notes.
- Carries out foundation works of the projects.
- Conducts pole erection techniques.
- Constructs Substations
- Looks after Tools & Equipment for the line gangs.
- Carries out any duties assigned by the superior
- Compiles the register & prepare projects reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 'O' Levels including Maths and English Language.
- Linesman 2 certificate.
- At least 5 years' experience in line construction industry.
- Clean Class 4 Driver's license.
How to Apply
The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Applications should be addressed to:
The Provincial Manager
Rural Electrification Agency
P. O. Box 307
MARONDERA
OR Hand deliver to:
The Provincial Manager
Rural Electrification Agency
57 Carrington Road
MARONDERA
OR send applications letters & CV to email:
Deadline: 20 October 2023
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw