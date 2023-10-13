Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Linesman (Marondera)

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Oct. 20, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.

Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Traces new power line route from map to ground.
  • Determine and peg pole position on the route.
  • Ensures that correct tension is applied on the line during stringing.
  • Determine the correct line sag from sagging chart & temperature reading.
  • Ensures that safety precautions are observed during line construction.
  • Conduct Safety, Health & Environmental meetings with line staff
  • Carries out site assessment that determine the scope of work for quotation purposes.
  • Collects materials from stores & prepares credit notes.
  • Carries out foundation works of the projects.
  • Conducts pole erection techniques.
  • Constructs Substations
  • Looks after Tools & Equipment for the line gangs.
  • Carries out any duties assigned by the superior
  • Compiles the register & prepare projects reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 'O' Levels including Maths and English Language.
  • Linesman 2 certificate.
  • At least 5 years' experience in line construction industry.
  • Clean Class 4 Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Provincial Manager

Rural Electrification Agency

P. O. Box 307

MARONDERA

OR Hand deliver to:

The Provincial Manager

Rural Electrification Agency

57 Carrington Road

MARONDERA

OR send applications letters & CV to email:

rmariyo@rea.co.zw/

gchikumba@rea.co.zw

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Carpenter/ Joiner x2

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Quality Assurance and Enhancement Officer (Sciences)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Quality Assurance and Enhancement Officer (Engineering Lead)

Deadline:
Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chiredzi)

Deadline:
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Parliament of Zimbabwe

Switchboard Operator x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback