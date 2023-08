Liquor Shop General Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Overall management and profitability of a Liquor Shop.

Duties and Responsibilities

Crafting Liquor Shop Business Strategy, Plans and Budgets.

Retail operating policies, procedures and controls.

Stocks, merchandise and pricing management.

Sales targets, online sales and customer service.

Marketing and Promotions plans, and budgets.

People management.

Qualifications and Experience

Business Degree.

At least 5 years experience in Retail at Branch/ Operations or General Manager level.

Experience with e-commerce is essential.

Knowledge of Liquor Sales is essential.

Excellent people management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023