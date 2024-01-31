Livelihoods & Environment Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.

The successful candidate as a member of the Ag-livelihoods projects team & reporting to the Project Manager, will lead the implementation of agricultural livelihoods in the Country Program (CP) and provide technical leadership and advice in line with CRS program quality principles and standards, donor guidelines, and industry best practices to ensure delivery of high-quality programming. S/he will work closely with partners and communities to ensure the effective design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of interventions in this technical area. S/he will strengthen the capacity of the project team and partners in Food Security & Livelihoods.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting the Program Manager to ensure that project objectives and targets are met.

Working with relevant Government of Zimbabwe stakeholders and implementing partners to carry out capacity strengthening and documentation at various levels and on relevant subject matters.

Maintaining functioning and fruitful working relations with relevant government line Ministries, private sector/ research institutions/ Local and International implementing partners, and donors and coordinate the adoption and uptake of innovations and/or approaches in agriculture development, climate resilient agriculture and sustainable soil and land management.

Through a collaborative approach review relevant development plans, identifying and prioritizing productive assets in need of restoration.

Supporting the local partner in working with the community in the development of work norms and the creation of a conducive environment for inclusive Food For Assets interventions.

Strengthening relevant local institutions in the implementation and monitoring of their development plans. Undertake field visits to partners’ project sites to solicit feedback from the partner and the community on project progress and challenges, address partner queries, and to provide technical assistance in a timely manner. Guiding the design, implementing land restoration initiatives and developing shared values with key stakeholders.

Providing input in the compilation of monthly/quarterly partner and CRS reports or data information sheets.

Participating in knowledge product development.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture specializing in Agronomy, Environmental Sciences, Livestock Management, Animal Husbandry, or any other related field.

A minimum of 3 years of experience working on USAID, EU or FCDO funded programs preferred.

Proven experience in the use of participatory approaches.

Demonstrable capacity to establish and maintain strong, collaborative working relationships with donors, government officials, local organizations, communities, and other stakeholders.

Demonstrable knowledge of policies and procedures governing natural resource management.

Excellent oral, written communication skills in both English and the appropriate local language preferred and ability to develop IEC materials.

Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Ability to work independently and in teams and represent CRS.

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Livelihoods & Environment Officer” in the email subject line.