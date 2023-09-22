Livestock Technician

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing, creating and maintaining livestock systems.

Ensuring routine livestock health care through feeding, watering, breeding and harvesting of livestock.

Liaising with Livestock Specialists and Veterinarians in the provision and administration of prescribed treatment.

Operating and maintaining tagging, docking and breeding tools; and ensuring timeous repair of equipment.

Implementing and maintaining pasture management plans that include irrigation, fertilisation and weed control.

Recommending materials and equipment needed for efficient operation of livestock facilities.

Maintaining feed, breeding, health records including the livestock inventory.

Training and supervising staff on proper work methods and procedures.

Performs demonstrations and trains staff on the safe and proper use and maintenance of all livestock equipment.

Serving as a resource person for livestock sales, livestock transport and public tours.

Liaising with Veterinarian and feed suppliers.

Participating in income generating projects at the Agro- Industrial Park.

Assisting Lecturers and students in carrying out research.

Supervision of junior staff.

Undertaking any other duties as assigned by Livestock Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Animal Health or equivalent.

Possession of a Higher National Diploma is an added advantage.

At least 3 years hands-on experience in livestock management.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Deputy Registrar, Human Resources

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

