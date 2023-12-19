Pindula|Search Pindula
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

Loading And Hauling Supervisor (Harare)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Dec. 19, 2023
Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure overall effective production and that production targets are achieved.
  • Ensure compliance with organisational safety, health, environment and quality standards and procedures.
  • Ensure that any accident / incident/ breakdown is reported to the management immediately.
  • Responsible to ensure safe profitable production to plan.
  • Responsible to ensure the correct booking of hour meters on the daily report after shift.
  • Responsible to ensure accurate time and attendance keeping of personnel on shift.
  • Responsible for all mining and hauling activities when on shift.
  • Manage cost efficiency, quality of work and supervise the Loading and Hauling team.
  • Ensure good housekeeping.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Mining /Geotech /Surveyor or related qualification will be advantageous.
  • Must have at least 5 years’ relevant experience in an Opencast Mining environment, at Supervisory level..
  • Strong experience in managing a diverse team in a unionized work environment.
  • Opencast Blasting Certificate is compulsory.
  • Clean criminal record.
  • At least Clean Class 4 Driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.

