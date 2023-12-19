Loading And Hauling Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure overall effective production and that production targets are achieved.

Ensure compliance with organisational safety, health, environment and quality standards and procedures.

Ensure that any accident / incident/ breakdown is reported to the management immediately.

Responsible to ensure safe profitable production to plan.

Responsible to ensure the correct booking of hour meters on the daily report after shift.

Responsible to ensure accurate time and attendance keeping of personnel on shift.

Responsible for all mining and hauling activities when on shift.

Manage cost efficiency, quality of work and supervise the Loading and Hauling team.

Ensure good housekeeping.

Qualifications and Experience

Mining /Geotech /Surveyor or related qualification will be advantageous.

Must have at least 5 years’ relevant experience in an Opencast Mining environment, at Supervisory level..

Strong experience in managing a diverse team in a unionized work environment.

Opencast Blasting Certificate is compulsory.

Clean criminal record.

At least Clean Class 4 Driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023