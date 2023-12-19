Loading And Hauling Supervisor (Harare)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Job Description
A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure overall effective production and that production targets are achieved.
- Ensure compliance with organisational safety, health, environment and quality standards and procedures.
- Ensure that any accident / incident/ breakdown is reported to the management immediately.
- Responsible to ensure safe profitable production to plan.
- Responsible to ensure the correct booking of hour meters on the daily report after shift.
- Responsible to ensure accurate time and attendance keeping of personnel on shift.
- Responsible for all mining and hauling activities when on shift.
- Manage cost efficiency, quality of work and supervise the Loading and Hauling team.
- Ensure good housekeeping.
Qualifications and Experience
- Mining /Geotech /Surveyor or related qualification will be advantageous.
- Must have at least 5 years’ relevant experience in an Opencast Mining environment, at Supervisory level..
- Strong experience in managing a diverse team in a unionized work environment.
- Opencast Blasting Certificate is compulsory.
- Clean criminal record.
- At least Clean Class 4 Driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.
Deadline: 19 December 2023
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.
