Loan Officers x2

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Loan Officer x2 within CBZ – Redsphere. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide support to the respective branch supervisor to enhance effective customer relationship management (CRM), through sound credit risk management, and portfolio management.

Be responsible for back office functions as well as the initial analysis and preparation of credit proposals within the unit ensuring that proposals comply with the Company’s credit policy and lending guidelines.

Interview and check credit requests for completeness of documentation upon submission by clients.

Request for FCB, credit registry and world check status of client and prepare disbursement schedules for Back Office approval.

Ensure that Salary based loans have been registered with SSB and register stop orders for direct deduction for approved companies.

Ensure that all security documents are properly signed by the client and signatures verified

Prepare assessment reports for exiting non-performing relationships.

Register relevant security for-borrowing clients in line with the provisions of the credit policy.

Achieve business growth by maximizing product utilization within existing clients through cross selling whilst achieving set targets.

Timely downgrade all non-performing loans in order to have a clean loan book.

Identify Top Clients and undertake CRM visits in liaison with the branch Supervisor to ensure customer retention.

Eliminate incidents of frauds, losses, shortages through full compliance with laid down procedures when executing credit related tasks.

Advise clients on maturities to ensure facilities are reviewed timeously, follow up visits on irregular, arrears and defaulting clients

Prepare and circulate call reports on all customer visits.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a degree in Banking, Finance, Business Studies or Equivalent from a reputable tertiary institution.

Professional courses such as IOBZ Diploma, Executive Certificate in Microfinance & Entrepreneurship or Credit Management will be an added advantage.

Candidates must have at least 3 years’ experience in a Financial institution.

Must have detailed knowledge and understanding of credit appraisal, credit policy appreciation, financial planning, analysis cash flow and accounts interpretation.

Candidates must have, good communication and excellent computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications including detailed CVs and proof of qualifications must be attached together with your application and sent to: careers@cbz.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023