Loans Administrators

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive and process loan applications on LAM.

Ensure the branch produces the best quality work.

Enhance turnaround time through processing with speed and accuracy.

Attending and resolving client queries within the set turnaround time.

Help formulate branch sales and marketing plan.

Ensure the cost of sales is within set margins.

Ensure branch application rejection rate is kept at a minimum.

Achieving monthly sales targets.

Qualifications and Experience

Business related university degree (2.1 or better). A degree in Banking and Finance or Marketing would be an added advantage.

Minimum of 5 “O” Levels passes (Maths and English included).

Minimum of 3 “A” Levels passes.

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Outlook, and Excel) is a must.

Experience of working in a customer facing environment would be an added advantage.

Strong analytical and numerical skill.

Good customer skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Recent graduates are recommended to apply.

A clean Class 4 Driver’s licence.

Other

How to Apply

Sent your CVs to: hr@firstcapitalbank.co.zw, and kindly indicate in the email subject the position and location preferred. Attach copies of university transcript, O and A level certificates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 01 May 2023