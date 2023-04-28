Loans Administrators

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive and process loan applications on LAM.
- Ensure the branch produces the best quality work.
- Enhance turnaround time through processing with speed and accuracy.
- Attending and resolving client queries within the set turnaround time.
- Help formulate branch sales and marketing plan.
- Ensure the cost of sales is within set margins.
- Ensure branch application rejection rate is kept at a minimum.
- Achieving monthly sales targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business related university degree (2.1 or better). A degree in Banking and Finance or Marketing would be an added advantage.
- Minimum of 5 “O” Levels passes (Maths and English included).
- Minimum of 3 “A” Levels passes.
- Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Outlook, and Excel) is a must.
- Experience of working in a customer facing environment would be an added advantage.
- Strong analytical and numerical skill.
- Good customer skills.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Recent graduates are recommended to apply.
- A clean Class 4 Driver’s licence.
Other
How to Apply
Sent your CVs to: hr@firstcapitalbank.co.zw, and kindly indicate in the email subject the position and location preferred. Attach copies of university transcript, O and A level certificates.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 01 May 2023