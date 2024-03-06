Loans Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Loans Officer within our Bulawayo branch, qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The incumbent will be expected to process loan applications in compliance with the bank's credit policy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Loan portfolio management.

Client relationship management.

Customer service (Attends to customer queries and explain bank products and services).

Recieves and processes loan application.

Conduct fields assessments.

Performs any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance , Agriculture or related business degree.

Clean Driver's licence (2 years older) is a MUST.

Minimum of two years -experience as Field Officer or Loans Officer in a financial institution.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearing showing the position being applied for under the subject line. Copies of all educational and professional qualifications including Driver's licence MUST accompany all applications.

Deadline: 11 March 2024