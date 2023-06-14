Loans Officer (Gweru)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Loans Officer within our new Gweru branch, qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The incumbent will be expected to process loan applications in compliance with the bank's credit policy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Loan portfolio management.

Client relationship management.

Customer service (Attends to customer queries and explain bank products and services).

Recieves and processes loan application.

Conduct fields assessment.

Performs any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance or related business degree.

Clean Driver's licence (2 years older) is a MUST.

Minimum of two years -experience as Field Officer or Loans Officer in a financial institution.

Thorough knowledge in Mining is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, copies of all educational and professional qualifications including Driver's licence MUST accompany all applications.

Deadline: 16 June 2023