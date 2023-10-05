Loans Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Bringing in new clients as per set targets.

Assisting clients with information on their viability.

Screening and recommending clients to management.

Following up repayments by clients.

Loan amortisation and processing.

Distributing promotional material.

Market surveys and clients visits.

Risk management.

Customer Database Management.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking and Finance.

At least 3 years experience in loans administration.

Excellent Customer Service.

Class 4 Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 October 2023