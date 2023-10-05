Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Loans Officer (Harare)

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Oct. 05, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Bringing in new clients as per set targets.
  • Assisting clients with information on their viability.
  • Screening and recommending clients to management.
  • Following up repayments by clients.
  • Loan amortisation and processing.
  • Distributing promotional material.
  • Market surveys and clients visits.
  • Risk management.
  • Customer Database Management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Banking and Finance.
  • At least 3 years experience in loans administration.
  • Excellent Customer Service.
  • Class 4 Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Senior Loans And Administration Officer

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback