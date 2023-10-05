Loans Officer (Harare)
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Bringing in new clients as per set targets.
- Assisting clients with information on their viability.
- Screening and recommending clients to management.
- Following up repayments by clients.
- Loan amortisation and processing.
- Distributing promotional material.
- Market surveys and clients visits.
- Risk management.
- Customer Database Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking and Finance.
- At least 3 years experience in loans administration.
- Excellent Customer Service.
- Class 4 Driver's license.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com
Deadline: 05 October 2023
