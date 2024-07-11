Loans Officer: Mortgages (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Loans Officer - Mortgages within our Harare branch, qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The incumbent will be expected to support the Business Department on matters to do with the Mortgage product (s).
Duties and Responsibilities
Mortgages:
- Offer expertise knowledge on Mortgage products, processes and policies.
- Co-ordination of the entire customer cycle - from Prospecting to on-boarding, to mortgage approvals, to Security perfection , to property evaluation and to foreclosure process when the customer defaults.
- Offer Real Estate advise in all matters.
- Assisting in setting up Mortgage business within the bank.
SME Business:
- Loan portfolio management.
- Client relationship management.
- Customer service (Attends to customer queries and explain bank products and services).
- Recieves and processes loan applications.
- Conduct fields assessments.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking & Finance , Real Estate Management or related business degree.
- Clean Driver's licence (2 years older) is a MUST.
- Minimum of two years -experience dealing with mortgages in a financial institution.
- Candidate must be well versed with Real Estate Trends in Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, must be recieved no later than the 11th July 2024 clearing showing the position being applied for under the subject line. Copies of all educational and professional qualifications including Driver's licence MUST accompany all applications.
NB: Candidates must state the range of expected salary in the cover letter. Shortlisting to be done as cvs are being recievedGenerate a Whatsapp Message
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.