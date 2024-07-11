Loans Officer: Mortgages (Harare)

Loan portfolio management.

Client relationship management.

Customer service (Attends to customer queries and explain bank products and services).

Recieves and processes loan applications.

Conduct fields assessments.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance , Real Estate Management or related business degree.

Clean Driver's licence (2 years older) is a MUST.

Minimum of two years -experience dealing with mortgages in a financial institution.

Candidate must be well versed with Real Estate Trends in Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, must be recieved no later than the 11th July 2024 clearing showing the position being applied for under the subject line. Copies of all educational and professional qualifications including Driver's licence MUST accompany all applications.

NB: Candidates must state the range of expected salary in the cover letter. Shortlisting to be done as cvs are being recievedGenerate a Whatsapp Message