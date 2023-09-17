Local Product Support (Ngezi)
Job Description
Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. We offer a diverse range of opportunities through our businesses and cross-border networks, enabling you to explore your potential and thrive.
The Site Product Support Technician will be responsible for performing diagnosis, machine assembly, maintenance and repair work on Sandvik Mining machinery.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Site Product Support Technician will be responsible for assisting with maintenance of Sandvik Mining equipment. The role requires close relationships with site personnel and team members to ensure requirements and time frames are met. The various skills/competences are, among other things:
- Mature and self-disciplined and readiness to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Repair equipment/machinery to manufacturer’s specifications.
- Perform fault diagnosis, maintenance, and repair work on Sandvik equipment within set time frames and budget.
- Good route cause analysis and resolution techniques coupled with the ability to meet deadlines.
- Good interpersonal skills and customer focus culture.
- Commitment to adhere to safety, health and environmental management procedures and standards.
- Ensuring that all maintenance work meets OEM Standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- Trade Certificate of Competence in either of the following trades (Mechanical or Electrical).
- Minimum 3-5 years post trade/ apprenticeship experience in maintaining heavy vehicle machines/ proven Competence as Earthmoving and trackless Mining Equipment Technician/ Artisan.
- Exposure to, products and knowledge of Sandvik underground mining equipment will be considered a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.home.sandvik/en/careers/job-search/jobs/manufacturing/R0059267/
Deadline: 22 September 2023
