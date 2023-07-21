Local Security Assistant (Harare)
FAO supports governments and regional bodies to address their needs and priorities in achieving food security, reducing hunger and malnutrition, developing agricultural, fishery and forestry sectors, and ensuring the sustainable use of environmental and natural resources. The Administrative Unit supports program and project implementation by being custodian of rules, regulations and procedures; providing financial certifications; maintenance of records; monitoring corporate activities; budget management; security management; and ensuring adequacy of internal controls.
Reporting Lines:
Under the overall supervision of the FAO Representative in Zimbabwe and the direct supervision of the International Administrative Officer, the Local Security Assistant will support FAO programs and projects by contributing to the safety and security of all FAO personnel and assets in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Apply and monitor the implementation of established Organization and applicable United Nations Security Management System (UNSMS) policies and procedures on Safety and Security Management.
- Ensure FAO compliance with the UN System-wide Security Risk Management Measures (SRM/SRMM) and the Residential Security Measures (RSM).
- Maintain close security coordination with UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) at the duty station, security focal points of other agencies and humanitarian partners, and ensure appropriate professional liaison of security matters with local authorities responsible for security.
- Participate in Security cell Meetings and Security Management Team meetings, as required.
- Ensure protection of FAO personnel, assets and facilities in accordance with provisions of the UN Security Management System by: strengthening the security arrangements at FAO facilities through appropriate security and contingency planning and, in close cooperation with UNDSS, coordinating 24/7 response to all security-related incidents involving FAO personnel and assets.
- Coordinate election preparedness for FAO staff in Zimbabwe during the Zimbabwe General Elections in close collaboration with UNDSS.
- Provide all FAO personnel, particularly external missions, with security briefings, situation reports and other appropriate security-related information and training.
- Ensure the implementation and personnel’s participation in FAO Security Notification System.
- Undertake missions to the program sites and assess prevailing local security conditions, identifying security trends and advise FAO personnel, project personnel and eligible family members on potential security issues.
- Directly supervise security personnel, including inventory, extended training and performance of security contractors, guards and security escorts personnel, if applicable.
- Plan and coordinate the mandatory safety drills in FAO premises at the duty station.
- Support the deployment and utilization of operational emergency communications systems, including its installation, operation and maintenance.
- Perform any other related duties as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Secondary education with formal training in security risk management. University degree in social sciences, management, or a related security field, or formal multi-year education in Security Management, such as military or police, Junior Command and Staff College would be desirable.
- At least 6 years relevant experience in security, preferably in the military or police context or related field of work.
- Prior experience with the UN system or an international NGO is desirable.
- Working knowledge (Level C) of English.
- National of Zimbabwe or a legal resident in the country.
FAO Core Competencies:
- Results Focus.
- Teamwork.
- Communication.
- Building Effective Relationships.
- Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications.
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.fao.org/careersection/fao_external/jobdetail.ftl?job=1421755
NB: All candidates should adhere to FAO Values of Commitment to FAO, Respect for All and Integrity and Transparency.
Deadline: 29 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
