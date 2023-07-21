Local Security Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

FAO supports governments and regional bodies to address their needs and priorities in achieving food security, reducing hunger and malnutrition, developing agricultural, fishery and forestry sectors, and ensuring the sustainable use of environmental and natural resources. The Administrative Unit supports program and project implementation by being custodian of rules, regulations and procedures; providing financial certifications; maintenance of records; monitoring corporate activities; budget management; security management; and ensuring adequacy of internal controls.

Reporting Lines:

Under the overall supervision of the FAO Representative in Zimbabwe and the direct supervision of the International Administrative Officer, the Local Security Assistant will support FAO programs and projects by contributing to the safety and security of all FAO personnel and assets in Zimbabwe.