Locum Ambulance Technician: Cimas Rescue (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Locum Ambulance Technician - Cimas Rescue role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives the ambulance in accordance with the approved methods of techniques of driving in response to emergency calls.

Conducts a physical handover/ takeover of the ambulance and accessories and checks to ensure that the equipment is functional.

Complies with health and safety rules and regulations and reports mechanical problems and accidents or hazards immediately to the Team Leader Operations and Training.

Assess and evaluate patient’s condition on scene and perform preliminary diagnosis for patients requiring basic level of care and handover to the Emergency Medical Technician or Emergency Nurse for further patient management.

Ensures safety of crew, ambulance, scene, patient, and bystanders through working with interested parties such as the police, fire fighter, etc.

Uses medical equipment/ tools to stabilize patients or provide immediate lifesaving treatment at scene.

Exercises care when loading and off-loading patients.

Adheres to established medical protocols and procedures as well as legal guidelines and health and safety standards.

Ensures complete documentation of claim forms or receipts.

Conducts patient follow ups and updates referring Doctor on patient condition where necessary.

Ensures equipment availability and serviceability prior and after patient evacuation and during change of each shift (including cleaning of the equipment).

Reports and follows up on all medical equipment left on the patient on each change of shift.

Interfaces with clients requesting specific emergency evacuation services and refers all critically ill and out of Harare patient evacuation requests to the Team Leader Operations and Training for further processing.

Adheres to established medical protocols and procedures as well as legal guidelines and health and safety standards.

Attends to injuries or sudden illness on scene by applying a variety of pre-hospital basic treatment (First Aid, CPR and oxygen administration).

Ensures complete documentation of the patient report, call sheet and financial documents that include claim form, acknowledgement of debt form and receipt.

Assumes crew leader responsibility as the highest qualified member on the mission.

Presents daily reports on calls during daily morning briefs.

Oversees Ambulance Technician’s patient management during multiple casualty calls.

Ensures safe keeping of any money collected during a call and adheres to banking procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Emergency Medical Technician certificate.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.

At least 2-4 Years’ experience in Emergency Medical Services.

Valid Practising Certificate with Allied Health Professions Council.

Knowledge of Basic First Aid and Basic Life Support.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to this email: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or apply directly here: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/. Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 10 August 2023