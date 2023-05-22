Locum Ambulance Technician (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Locum Ambulance Technician - Cimas Rescue role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives the ambulance in accordance with the approved methods of techniques of driving in response to emergency calls.

Conducts a physical handover / takeover of the ambulance and accessories and checks to ensure that the equipment is functional.

Complies with health and safety rules and regulations and reports mechanical problems and accidents or hazards immediately to the Team Leader Operations and Training.

Assess and evaluate patient’s condition on scene and perform preliminary diagnosis for patients requiring basic level of care and handover to the Emergency Medical Technician or Emergency Nurse for further patient management.

Ensures safety of crew, ambulance, scene, patient, and bystanders through working with interested parties such as the police, fire fighter, etc.

Uses medical equipment/ tools to stabilize patients or provide immediate lifesaving treatment at scene.

Exercises care when loading and off-loading patients.

Adheres to established medical protocols and procedures as well as legal guidelines and health and safety standards.

Ensures complete documentation of claim forms or receipts.

Conducts patient follow ups and updates referring Doctor on patient condition where necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Ambulance Technician certificate.

Clean Class 4 Drivers License with Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

2-4 Years’ experience in Emergency Medical Services.

Valid Practicing Certificate with Allied Health Professions Council.

Knowledge of Basic First Aid and Basic Life Support.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to this email cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 25 May 2023