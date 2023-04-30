Pindula
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )

Locum Class 2 Drivers

Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Apr. 28, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Location: Harare, Mutare; Kadoma; Masvingo; Gokwe; Gweru; Gwanda & Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Driver would be part of the Outreach, Centres or Marketing team working on demand creation to increase the uptake of services offered by PSZ.
  • The role involves extensive travel around the country.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 O’levels including English.
  • Clean Class 2 Drivers licence is a requirement and defensive driving Certificate.
  • At least 5 years Class 2 driving experience.
  • Mobilisation and data capturing experience will be an advantage.
  • Computer literate is a requirement (Knowledge of Microsoft packages e.g Word, PowerPoint).

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be directed to:

The Senior Manager-Human Resources and Administration

Population Services Zimbabwe

9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere

Harare,

Zimbabwe

OR

E-mail: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: Applicants who are flexible to be deployed to any location, are encouraged to state so. PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023 by 1pm

Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe.

Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597

Phone: (024) 2339597

Related Jobs

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Refuelling Driver

Deadline:
ZESA Enterprises (Private) Limited
ZESA Enterprises (Private) Limited

Planning & Logistics Manager

Deadline: