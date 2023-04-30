Locum Class 2 Drivers

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Location: Harare, Mutare; Kadoma; Masvingo; Gokwe; Gweru; Gwanda & Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Driver would be part of the Outreach, Centres or Marketing team working on demand creation to increase the uptake of services offered by PSZ.

The role involves extensive travel around the country.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O’levels including English.

Clean Class 2 Drivers licence is a requirement and defensive driving Certificate.

At least 5 years Class 2 driving experience.

Mobilisation and data capturing experience will be an advantage.

Computer literate is a requirement (Knowledge of Microsoft packages e.g Word, PowerPoint).

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be directed to:

The Senior Manager-Human Resources and Administration

Population Services Zimbabwe

9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere

Harare,

Zimbabwe

OR

E-mail: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: Applicants who are flexible to be deployed to any location, are encouraged to state so. PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023 by 1pm