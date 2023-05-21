Pindula|
Locum Emergency Medical Technician (Harare)

CIMAS
May. 25, 2023
Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Locum Emergency Medical Technician role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Emergency Medical Technician certificate.
  • Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.
  • 2-4 Years’ experience in Emergency Medical Services.
  • Valid Practising Certificate with Allied Health Professions Council.
  • Knowledge of Basic First Aid and Basic Life Support.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 25 May 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

