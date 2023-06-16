Locum Family Planning Outreach Nurse Aides (Harare)

Job Description
FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Our staff includes experts in health, education, nutrition, environment, economic development, civil society, gender, youth, research and technology — creating a unique mix of capabilities to address today's interrelated development challenges. FHI 360 serves more than 70 countries and all U.S. states and territories.
Locum Family Planning Outreach Nurse Aides (3 months, Harare, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland North.)
The incumbent will be responsible for supporting the provision of family planning outreach services. Under the supervision of the outreach team leader s/he is responsible for setup of the outreach site and working spaces and maintaining the work environment free from any harm which may endanger the lives of the clients and or other staff members.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for cleaning the procedure rooms and assists the nurse during procedures, sets up the equipment and stations at the outreach point and dissembling the same after the outreach session.
- Maintains order at the outreach point.
- Cleans the instruments after use and ensures that the team has sterile packs always to ensure infection control
- practices.
- Measurement and recording of vital signs, such as temperature, blood pressure, pulse, or respiration rate, as directed by medical or nursing staff and reports all abnormal observations.
- Documents actions by completing forms and records.
- Ensures proper management of clean and soiled linens.
- Ensures safe disposal of all medical waste to meet environmental management standards.
- Listening to the clients concerns and reporting any issues to the nurse/team leader.
- Responsible for restocking of medical and care supplies in preparation of outreach visits
- Performs routine tasks under the supervision of the nurses.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be in possession of a Red cross certificate.
- At least 1 year working experience.
Knowledge, skills and abilities:
- Ability to work with people of different social background.
- Experience in infection prevention standard practices and policies
- Strong inter-personal skills, enhancing teamwork and organisational culture.
- Ability to handle confidential information appropriately.
- Ability to prioritise and multi-task as the tasks demand.
How to Apply
To apply send your CV and cover letter to fhi360_zwrecruitment@fhi360.or or drop hard copies at the nearest FHI360 Offices including the position you are applying for and your preferred area in the subject line.
NB: Candidates should be based in the locations they are applying for. FHI 360 is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Please note that FHI 360 does not charge applicants any fee for their applications to be considered.
Deadline: 16 June 2023
