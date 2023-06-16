Locum Family Planning Outreach Nurses (Harare)

Job Description
FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Our staff includes experts in health, education, nutrition, environment, economic development, civil society, gender, youth, research and technology — creating a unique mix of capabilities to address today's interrelated development challenges. FHI 360 serves more than 70 countries and all U.S. states and territories.
Locum Family Planning Outreach Nurses (3 months, Harare, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland North.)
Under the supervision of the Outreach Team Lead, the incumbent will ensure improved access to the underserved and hard to reach population with an improved method mix that includes LARC (long-acting reversible contraception) and will be responsible for comprehensive quality Family planning services with appropriate method –mix across all sectors including in a special way to achieve high coverage in the hard-to-reach populations and groups.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides efficient, effective, and responsive family planning services in line with the set policies, protocols,
- Ensures complete and effective records according to National and program requirements.
- Provide care to the client that contributes to their optimum sexual and reproductive health outcomes.
- Maintain records and statistics as required, ensuring accurate statistics are supplied within required time frames.
- Participate in supervision of nurse aides/ drivers and act as a role model for team members within Family Planning Outreach team.
- Assist in the induction, integration, and assessment of new clinical and non-clinical staff.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in General Nursing with at least 3 years post-graduation experience.
- Diploma in Midwifery is an added advantage.
- Certificates in Family Planning Training (Clinical, Jadelle insertion and removal, implanon insertion and removal, IUCD insertion and removal), required.
- Experience in working in NGOs is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To apply send your CV and cover letter to: fhi360_zwrecruitment@fhi360.org or drop hard copies at the nearest FHI360 Offices including the position you are applying for and your preferred area in the subject line.
NB: Candidates should be based in the locations they are applying for. FHI 360 is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Please note that FHI 360 does not charge applicants any fee for their applications to be considered.
Deadline: 16 June 2023
