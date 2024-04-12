Locum Health Communications and Promotion Specialist – RISE (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the Technical Lead RISE and under the oversight of the Locum Health Communications and Promotion Specialist, plays a crucial role in the RISE Vaccine delivery project. They assist in program planning, operationalize health communication activities, and ensure project visibility. Their responsibilities include supporting the development of program activities, promoting information sharing, developing educational materials, and maintaining positive relations with all stakeholders. They also participate in provincial and national communications and health promotion program review meetings and collaborate with various partners to promote the goals of the vaccine delivery project. Their efforts are instrumental in managing infodemics, fostering digital literacy, and empowering individuals to critically evaluate health information.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist the Technical lead RISE and participate in RISE Vaccine delivery activity program planning.
- Support the Technical lead RISE in conceptualization and development of program activities aligned to infodemic management and health promotion.
- Operationalize the OPHID/ RISE health communications and promotion implementation activities. Develop and deliver presentations, workshops, trainings on infodemic management, healthy lifestyle choices, risk reduction and disease prevention.
- Ensure organizational and RISE Vaccine delivery project relations, visibility, and marketing.
- Collaborate with the Government, UN agencies, other institutions, NGOs, and private-sectors partners as well as special interest groups to identify areas of common interest and coordinate information activities to support and promote the goals and work of vaccine delivery within stipulated MOHCC standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Communications, Media Studies,or a health-related qualification.
- Minimum of 3 years experience in health communications, health publication articles.
- A good understanding of the Zimbabwe healthcare system is an added advantage.
- Excellent typing and emailing proficiency including expert knowledge of MS Office applications, databases, and internet.
- Experience working on PEPFAR/USAID-funded activities, or other NGO forums is desirable.
- A good command in written and verbal communication skills including correct English usage, grammar, spelling, punctuation, and vocabulary.
- Should be multi-lingual in vernacular languages (must be conversant in at least ChiShona or isiNdebele).
- Oral fact-finding, presentation, and communication skills.
- Analytical and negotiation skills for the purpose of soliciting cooperation of individuals.
- Willingness for travel – within Zimbabwe. High degree of professionalism and integrity and ability to demonstrate good judgment, discretion, and confidentiality always.
- Emulate the style, philosophy, and persona of the organization with a positive and professional approach.
Other
How to Apply
Step 1: Click here and complete the application form.
Step 2: Submit your cv and application letter via email to ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
- OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.
- OPHID has a Child Safeguarding Policy, developed to ensure the maximum protection of program participants and children from abuse and exploitation. Any candidate offered a job with OPHID, and its Consortium partners will be expected to adhere to this policy.
- OPHID does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, technical test, oral interviews, processing, training, or any other fees).
- While OPHID may from time to time engage external consultants for the facilitation of the recruitment process, only OPHID has the right to offer employment to candidates. No third parties have been authorized to offer employment on behalf of OPHID.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. If you do not receive any communication within a month from the date of closing, consider your application as unsuccessful.
