Locum Health Communications and Promotion Specialist – RISE (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Technical Lead RISE and under the oversight of the Locum Health Communications and Promotion Specialist, plays a crucial role in the RISE Vaccine delivery project. They assist in program planning, operationalize health communication activities, and ensure project visibility. Their responsibilities include supporting the development of program activities, promoting information sharing, developing educational materials, and maintaining positive relations with all stakeholders. They also participate in provincial and national communications and health promotion program review meetings and collaborate with various partners to promote the goals of the vaccine delivery project. Their efforts are instrumental in managing infodemics, fostering digital literacy, and empowering individuals to critically evaluate health information.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the Technical lead RISE and participate in RISE Vaccine delivery activity program planning.

Support the Technical lead RISE in conceptualization and development of program activities aligned to infodemic management and health promotion.

Operationalize the OPHID/ RISE health communications and promotion implementation activities. Develop and deliver presentations, workshops, trainings on infodemic management, healthy lifestyle choices, risk reduction and disease prevention.

Ensure organizational and RISE Vaccine delivery project relations, visibility, and marketing.

Collaborate with the Government, UN agencies, other institutions, NGOs, and private-sectors partners as well as special interest groups to identify areas of common interest and coordinate information activities to support and promote the goals and work of vaccine delivery within stipulated MOHCC standards.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Communications, Media Studies,or a health-related qualification.

Minimum of 3 years experience in health communications, health publication articles.

A good understanding of the Zimbabwe healthcare system is an added advantage.

Excellent typing and emailing proficiency including expert knowledge of MS Office applications, databases, and internet.

Experience working on PEPFAR/USAID-funded activities, or other NGO forums is desirable.

A good command in written and verbal communication skills including correct English usage, grammar, spelling, punctuation, and vocabulary.

Should be multi-lingual in vernacular languages (must be conversant in at least ChiShona or isiNdebele).

Oral fact-finding, presentation, and communication skills.

Analytical and negotiation skills for the purpose of soliciting cooperation of individuals.

Willingness for travel – within Zimbabwe. High degree of professionalism and integrity and ability to demonstrate good judgment, discretion, and confidentiality always.

Emulate the style, philosophy, and persona of the organization with a positive and professional approach.

Other

How to Apply

Step 1: Click here and complete the application form.

Step 2: Submit your cv and application letter via email to ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.