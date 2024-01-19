Locum Nurse Providers (Kadoma, Gokwe & Bulawayo)

The Role

The incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties, assessing client’s reproductive health needs; counsels’ clients and provide advice on family planning, sexually transmitted infections and other sexual reproductive health services. Practicing high standards of infection prevention at all times and ensure clinics protocols are maintained and maintains accurate and confidential client records. Participating in stock management, and report writing. Helping to generate additional clients, retaining existing clients and cross sell PSZ services. Contributing towards ensuring that the Centre is cost effectively run and any other duties as reasonably assigned from time to time.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide family planning services and perform procedures which includes Tubal Ligations, implant insertion/removal.

Ensuring that clinical standards are adhered to as well as provision of quality service.

Representing PSZ at provincial and district stakeholder meetings.

Augmenting service provision –primary health care, family planning, and other SRH services.

Counseling of clients and providing advice on various methods of Family Planning to enable the client to make an informed decision.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing /midwifery or a Clinical Services Diploma.

Forensic License (M.C.A.Z).

Current Practising Certificate from the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe is a requirement.

Knowledge of modern FP methods, Trained and Certified in IUCD and Implants is a requirement.

At least 2-3 years post qualification and Family Planning Training.

Team player.

High sense of responsibility.

A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele & Shona) is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Warehouse Pharmacy Technician” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.

Email to: recruitment@pszim.com

This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.

NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI / PSZ safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 19 January 2024