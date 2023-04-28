Locum Nurse Providers

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Location: Harare, Mutare; Kadoma; Masvingo; Gokwe; Gweru; Gwanda & Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties, assessing client’s reproductive health needs; counsels’ clients and provide advice on family planning, sexually transmitted infections and other sexual reproductive health services.

Practicing high standards of infection prevention at all times and ensure clinics protocols are maintained and maintains accurate and confidential client records.

Participating in stock management, and report writing.

Helping to generate additional clients, retaining existing clients and cross sell PSZ services.

Contributing towards ensuring that the Centre is cost effectively run and any other duties as reasonably assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Provide family planning services and perform procedures which includes Tubal Ligations, implant insertion/removal.

Ensuring that clinical standards are adhered to as well as provision of quality service.

Representing PSZ at provincial and district stakeholder meetings.

Augmenting service provision –primary health care, family planning, and other SRH services.

Counseling of clients and providing advice on various methods of Family Planning to enable the client to make an informed decision.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be directed to:

The Senior Manager-Human Resources and Administration

Population Services Zimbabwe

9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere

Harare,

Zimbabwe

OR

E-mail: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: Applicants who are flexible to be deployed to any location, are encouraged to state so. PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023 by 1pm