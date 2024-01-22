Locum Nurses (Harare)
Job Description
Assessment and Intake, Total patient care, Health Education (SRHR, ART literacy, Counselling and Adherence), Data collection (EHR) and reporting.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide clinical and professional care to in-care and walk in patients.
- To perform HTS and counselling.
- To ensure high standards of care are consistently delivered to patients that is both safe & cost effective.
- To act as a role model and patient advocate, ensuring a positive patient experience for all.
- To ensure appropriate diet is provided according to needs.
- To oversee follow up of discharged patients to ensure provision of comprehensive services.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma RGN.
- Certificate in Rapid HIV, Testing and Counselling.
- Knowledge and experience in management OI infections.
How to Apply
Interested individuals must submit their applications and detailed CVs with contactable references and cover letter, summarising how they meet the requirements of the position via email: vacancies@mashambanzou.co.zw, addressed to Finance, HR and Admin Manager.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 22 January 2024
Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT)
Founded in 1989 by Sister Noreen Nolan of the Little Company of Mary (LCM) Sisters, Mashambanzou Care Trust (MCT) based in Harare, is the only institution offering palliative care for patients with advanced HIV disease. It is committed to provide quality care and support for the poor people living with HIV and to empower local communities to deal with HIV and AIDS.
Address: 40, Sandown Road, Waterfalls, Harare. Zimbabwe
Website: http://mashambanzou.co.zw/
Phone: Tel/Fax: 263 4 610079/610937
Email: info@mashambanzou.co.zw