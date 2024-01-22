Locum Nurses (Harare)

Job Description

Assessment and Intake, Total patient care, Health Education (SRHR, ART literacy, Counselling and Adherence), Data collection (EHR) and reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide clinical and professional care to in-care and walk in patients.

To perform HTS and counselling.

To ensure high standards of care are consistently delivered to patients that is both safe & cost effective.

To act as a role model and patient advocate, ensuring a positive patient experience for all.

To ensure appropriate diet is provided according to needs.

To oversee follow up of discharged patients to ensure provision of comprehensive services.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma RGN.

Certificate in Rapid HIV, Testing and Counselling.

Knowledge and experience in management OI infections.

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals must submit their applications and detailed CVs with contactable references and cover letter, summarising how they meet the requirements of the position via email: vacancies@mashambanzou.co.zw, addressed to Finance, HR and Admin Manager.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.