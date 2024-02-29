Locum Primary Care Nurse: Outreach x 5 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. PSZ is seeking outstanding candidates for the above mentioned positions.
Location: (Matabeleland South; Matabeleland North)
Duties and Responsibilities
- The primary responsibility of this role is providing the best client care ensuring that clients’ needs are met promptly and efficiently with understanding and warmth.
- The incumbent is also responsible for maintaining high standard of cleanliness of the Centre / Clinic including procedure rooms, care of instruments and equipment.
- Provide support to the medical team and service providers and providing client care during procedures, participation in “vocal local”,
- after care and management of clinical waste.
- Participate in the distribution of contraceptives and dissemination of information as required.
- Participating in high standards of infection prevention through maintaining the Centre / Clinic in a healthy and safe condition, highlighting any health hazards to the respective Team Leader.
Qualifications and Experience
- Primary Care Nursing (PCN) Qualification.
- Should have 5 O’ level passes including English and Mathematics.
- Current practising certificate is a requirement.
- Certificate in Counselling is an added advantage.
- Family planning training is an added advantage with a Certificate for Completion.
- Computer literacy is a requirement.
- At least two years’ experience in a similar role.
- A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele & Shona) is a requirement.
How to Apply
Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Clinical Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Email your CV to: recruitment@pszim.com
This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits.
Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis
Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.
PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI safeguarding guidelines.
Deadliine: 01 March 2024
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
