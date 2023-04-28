Locum Primary Care Nurses

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Location: Harare, Mutare; Kadoma; Masvingo; Gokwe; Gweru; Gwanda & Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent provides primary health care services to clients, in line with organizational guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

Primary Care Nursing (PCN) qualification.

5 O’ level passes including English and Mathematics.

Current practising certificate is a requirement

Certificate in Counselling is an added advantage

Family planning training is a requirement with a Certificate for Completion

Computer literacy is a requirement.

At least two years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience in the NGO sector will be an added advantage.

A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele & Shona) is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be directed to:

The Senior Manager-Human Resources and Administration

Population Services Zimbabwe

9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere

Harare,

Zimbabwe

OR

E-mail: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: Applicants who are flexible to be deployed to any location, are encouraged to state so. PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023 by 1pm