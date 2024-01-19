Locum Radiographer (Harare)

The Role

Reporting to the Clinic Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for performing ultrasound procedures. The role will also involve corresponding with other health professionals to ensure timely and appropriate management of clients in line with MoHCC and PSZ guidelines.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing ultrasound procedures.

Making use of ethical & critical thinking skills to perform diagnostic imaging safely.

Using positioning tools & safety equipment to ensure client safety and comfort throughout the imaging.

Reviewing client’s medical record prior to their appointment and have a clear understanding of the images required.

Interpreting images, document records and prepare medical reports and present preliminary findings to healthcare practitioners

Adhering to best medical practices and observes laws and medical professional ethics.

Developing strategies to improve the uptake of ultrasound scan services within clinics.

Registering / renewing of registration of PSZ and Ultrasound facilities.

Coordinating stakeholders’ engagement and attending of such meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Radiography.

Post Graduate diploma in Sonography / Masters of Medical Sonography is an added advantage

Must be a registered practicing sonographer.

Registered with the Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Must have an Open Practicing Certificate (OPC).

Proven computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet).

At least 2 years’ experience in offering medical ultrasound services.

A strong client focus with good communication skills.

Knowledge of transducers and other ultrasound scan equipment.

How to Apply

Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Warehouse Pharmacy Technician” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.

Email to: recruitment@pszim.com

This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.

NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI / PSZ safeguarding guidelines.

