Locum Radiographer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Location: Harare, Mutare; Kadoma; Masvingo; Gokwe; Gweru; Gwanda & Bulawayo.

Reporting to the Clinic Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for performing ultrasound procedures. The role will also involve corresponding with other health professionals to ensure timely and appropriate management of clients in line with MoHCC and PSZ guidelines.

Duties and Responsibilities

To cover for the sonographer/radiographer whilst away

Performing ultrasound procedures.

Making use of ethical & critical thinking skills to perform diagnostic imaging safely.

Using positioning tools & safety equipment to ensure client safety and comfort throughout the imaging.

Reviewing client’s medical record prior to their appointment and have a clear understanding of the images required.

Interpreting images, document records and prepare medical reports and present preliminary findings to healthcare practitioners

Adhering to best medical practices and observes laws and medical professional ethics.

Developing strategies to improve the uptake of ultrasound scan services within clinics.

Registering/ renewing of registration of PSZ and Ultrasound facilities.

Coordinating stakeholders’ engagement and attending of such meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Radiography.

Post Graduate diploma in Sonography / Masters of Medical Sonography is an added advantage.

Must be a registered practicing radiographer/sonographer.

Registered with the Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Must have an Open Practicing Certificate (OPC).

Proven computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet).

2 years’ experience in offering medical ultrasound services.

A strong client focus with good communication skills.

Knowledge of transducers and other ultrasound scan equipment.

Clean Drivers 4 license (At least 2 years in operation).

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be directed to:

The Senior Manager-Human Resources and Administration

Population Services Zimbabwe

9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere

Harare,

Zimbabwe

OR

E-mail: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: Applicants who are flexible to be deployed to any location, are encouraged to state so. PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023 by 1pm