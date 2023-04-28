Locum Sessional Doctors x12

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Location: Harare (X2); Bulawayo (X2); Mutare (X2); Gokwe (X2); Kadoma (X2) & Gweru (X2)

The Sessional Doctor is responsible for the efficient operations of the Clinic working in collaboration with the PSZ support office teams to implement organizational strategies at clinic level. The role will be responsible for the provision of high quality and client centred services that drives sustainability. The Sessional Doctor will be responsible for providing technical expertise on the design and delivery of comprehensive, high quality, integrated FP, SRH, HIV, SGBV, Cervical Cancer screening and other general health services in line with PSZ’s service integration thrust. The incumbent will also provide expert guidance on appropriate technical and programmatic approaches for the scaling up of contraceptives and other related SRH services including SGBV mitigation and post-violence care.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide technical support to clinic staff to ensure high quality client care and treatment that complies with internal protocols and national guidelines;

Ensure accuracy and timeliness of data in the Client Information Centre system and that all data quality standards are met;

Submit the all required reports, especially month end reports on time and to required standards

In conjunction with the Centre Business Development Manager, develop and implement stakeholder engagement strategies and establish partnerships to promote PSZ’s services;

Develop and implement the marketing plans to increase interest and uptake of PSZ’s core services and achieve centre KPIs and continuously appraising client trends and the effectiveness of activities

Represent PSZ at stakeholders’ meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors’ degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBChB).

Postgraduate qualification in public health or other health-related fields is desirable.

5 minimum years of professional experience in SRH and HIV/AIDS management programs.

At least 3 years in a technical leadership role.

Registered with Medical and Dental Council of Zimbabwe.

A diploma or degree in Business Management or related field is an added advantage.

Computer literacy and report writing experience is essential.

Experience in providing sexual and reproductive health services is desirable.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be directed to:

The Senior Manager-Human Resources and Administration

Population Services Zimbabwe

9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere

Harare,

Zimbabwe

OR

E-mail: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: Applicants who are flexible to be deployed to any location, are encouraged to state so. PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023 by 1pm