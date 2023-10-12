Logistician/ Driver x8

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for all assets in the province (C&T/District (DREAMS) and this is not limited to vehicles but IT equipment and furniture.

Responsible for all inventory/stocks at province (C&T/District (DREAMS). This shall include receiving, storage, and distribution of stocks and proper documentation thereof.

Ensuring that furniture and office repairs are carried out.

In liaison with the program support officer, responsible for office power backup.

Responsible for the security of assets and premises and liaison with district security personnel (DREAMS).

First line of communication between lessors and Zim-TTECH (DREAM).

Responsible for coordinating with the IT department for internet recharge through the provision of the database for staff eligible for data bundle.

In liaison with the provincial lead, assist in facilitating requests for procurement of province needs.

Responsible for coordinating meetings/workshops.

They make sure the offices and premises are clean and offices are clean and well-resourced.

Provision of reliable and safe driving services for programme and other authorized personnel as directed.

Ensuring cost-savings through proper use of vehicle and accurate maintenance of daily vehicle logs and any other documentation as required.

Requesting fuel, travel advances, and cash travel advances in a timely fashion.

Ensuring daily maintenance of the assigned vehicle through vehicle checks before the first trip and cleaning of the vehicle’s interior and exterior.

Ensuring that the vehicle cleaning materials are available through procurement requests, inventory management, and documentation.

Taking note of any faults that may develop on the vehicle and bringing them to the attention of the Logistics Department as soon as observed.

Arranging for the planned vehicle maintenance, minor and major vehicle service and repairs, and inspecting the vehicle before and after service.

Ensuring that all immediate actions required by local rules and regulations are taken in case of involvement in accidents and reporting all road traffic accidents or thefts to the police and informing the supervisor and Logistics Department immediately.

Following the Zimbabwe road rules, including adhering to speed limits and carrying of a valid driver’s license at all times.

Upholding the non-smoking policy in the organization’s vehicle and ensuring that passengers do not smoke inside the vehicle.

Maintain all assigned vehicle-related documents.

Produce monthly vehicle reports.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Logistics/Fleet Management/Supply Chain or equivalent.

Possession of a Diploma in vehicle mechanics is an added advantage.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in logistics or fleet management.

Meticulous record-keeping and exceptional ability to work fast and accurately under intense pressure with minimum supervision coupled with a high level of integrity, honesty, and professionalism.

Computer Skills, including proficiency in Email, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft Word are essential.

Excellent organizational, report writing, analytical, and interpersonal communication skills with fluency in English and one or more of the local spoken languages (Shona and/or Ndebele) coupled with an exceptional ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Must have a clean Class 2 driver’s licence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to logisticiandriver@zimttech.org. For your application to be considered applicants must use their Zim-TTECH email address. Please note that this is an internal advert and must not be shared externally.

Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

