Logistics Administrator (Harare)
Khaya Cement Limited
Job Description
Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Logistics Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in Supply Chain Management.
- Professional Course CILT.
- At least 3 years' experience.
Key Competencies:
- Knowledge of Sage X3 or any other computer related packages.
- Good understanding of Logistics Operations (experience with Weighbridge, Transport Management, Warehousing and Customer Services).
- Freight Forwarding Procedures.
- As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.
Other
How to Apply
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com
Deadline: 17 July 2023
Khaya Cement Limited
Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.
