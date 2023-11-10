Logistics and Supply Chain Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Africa AHEAD (AA) is a national NGO founded in 1995 to address the needs of urban and rural communities through the Community Health Club (CHC) methodology. AA aims to relieve sickness and poverty and promote good health by empowering communities in Zimbabwe. The organization pioneered the Community Health Club approach and implements rural, urban, developmental, and emergency programs directly in-country, as well as providing a learning base for other countries wishing to start the Community Health Club Program in the country and region.
AA’s vision is to empower women in particular so that, as leaders in a fully functional Community, they are able to effectively control all preventable diseases and substantially alleviate poverty in their areas raising living standards for their families.
AA therefore seeks the services of a Logistics and Supply Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
Providing Leadership in the area of activity:
- Monitoring and analysing logistical indicators in his/her department.
- Making available all logistical information needed for the elaboration of projects, training, and strategic decision-making.
Implement and ensure the performance of the supply chain:
- Ensuring conformity with AA procedures at each stage of the supply chain focusing on.
- Putting in place AA logistical procedures and training and supervising both clients and suppliers in the application of these procedures.
- Receiving and approving the Procurement Requests and updating the Procurement Follow-Up.
- Putting in place and arranging for purchases in a timely manner and in accordance with the AA procedures applying to each purchase (goods, tasks, services, premises).
- Controlling stock management (storage conditions, reporting, expiry dates) and stock movements.
Implement and ensure the performance of facilities management:
- Safety of the working and living environment.
- Provision and maintenance of logistical equipment.
- Security of logistical equipment, training, and assistance to users.
- Supervision of the energy sources and vehicle fleet management: maintenance, planning, monitoring costs, administrative aspects (insurance, documentation).
- Supervision of drivers.
Contribute to security management:
- Putting in place security guidelines for AA Offices and ensuring they are properly applied.
- Maintaining an effective network, with local input, on contextual and security matters, collection and analysis of information to inform the risk and context analysis.
- Manage the Logistics team.
- Day-to-day management of his/her team (guidance, follow-up, motivation).
- Evaluating the performance and developing the skills of his/her team members.
Reporting:
- Preparing and submitting all Monthly reports.
- Report updates as they become necessary.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Logistics or Supply chain management or procurement.
- At least 3 years’ experience in an NGO supply chain operation.
- Excellent time management.
- Communication, and customer handling skills.
- Good organizational skills.
- Able to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
- Good computer skills, including Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.
Other
How to Apply
If you believe you are the right candidate for the above positions, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV). Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and sent to the address given.
E-mail: Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent electronically to: vacancies@africaahead.co.zw
NB: Africa AHEAD is an equal-opportunity employer promoting gender, equity, and diversity. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Africa AHEAD has zero tolerance for any form of harassment and staff are expected to uphold the organizational values and core competencies especially diversity and inclusion, integrity, commitment, and respect for others as our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children and safeguarding employees and communities from Sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse.
