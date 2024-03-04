Logistics Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Background
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Logistics Assistant. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Reports to the Fleet and Logistics Officer by assisting in ensuring the smooth running and achievement of set goals by coordinating the logistical activities for the organization’s programs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in fleet utilization by determining the right fleet size and provision of the right type of transportation means as per user needs and job requirements.
- Ensuring vehicle maintenance at the required intervals by helping in processing of routine/periodic servicing and ad hoc repairs requests from district and provincial teams.
- Communicating effectively with suppliers of fleet repairs through good supplier relationship management initiatives for reduction of turnaround time.
- Aiding with appropriate and adequate vehicle insurance, registration, and licensing by interfacing with Statutory requirements service providers and ensuring that all statutory payments related to vehicles are timely processed.
- Linking up with Human Resources to engage skills training service providers like Zimbabwe Traffic Safety Council to bridge driver performance gaps.
- Initiating reorder of fuel quantities to ensure uninterrupted availability by utilizing the approved manual and online systems.
- Assisting in efficient and effective inventory management by coordinating and supervising the acquisition, receipt, storage, and distribution of program supplies as per user needs/demand.
- Monitoring and analyzing vehicle tracking system reports, reviewing accident and incident reports, and recommending corrective measures.
- Helping on all issues related to vehicle maintenance, fueling, insurance, registration, and licensing across the organization’s programs.
- Ensuring accurate record keeping of the organization’s vehicles and any other automobiles information by making use of the electronic and manual master inventory registers.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Logistics/Fleet Management or equivalent.
- Class 2 driver’s license and a diploma in vehicle mechanics.
- Chartered Institute of Logistics Certification/Accreditation.
- Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management is an added advantage.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in logistics or fleet management.
- Additional training as Skilled Worker (Class One), in Motor Vehicle (Diesel and Petrol) Mechanics, Customer Care Professional Development, Fleet Management Professional Development Certificate may be necessary.
- Knowledge of the geographic map is required to know the routes and terrains to efficiently plan routes, minimize travel time, and avoid getting lost, ultimately saving time and fuel costs.
- Ability to multi-task and work under pressure to meet demanding needs of all programs throughout the entire country.
- Be able to perform vehicle diagnosis and servicing to make sound decisions on what job needs to be referred where.
Other
How to Apply
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
Interested candidates can submit their Application/Cover letter, CV, and certified copies of certificates to the following email address: logisticsassistant@zimttech.org
Deadline: 10 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org