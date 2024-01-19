Logistics Assistant x2 (Harare)

Strongly collaborate with the Finance department in order processing and procurements funding requests.

Payment requisitions for procurements.

Collate, analyse, prepare and compile logistics related financial information.

Support in preparation of logistics financial information (procurements, expenditures etc) and reports for Audits.

Documentation and Record-Keeping: Ensuring accurate documentation and record-keeping for purchases and procurements, deliveries, inventory, and other logistics-related information to ensure justifications and compliance with expenditure audits.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor's degree or equivalent in logistics, supply chain management, or a related field.

A professional qualification such as CIPS, CILT an added advantage.

At least 2 (two) years of experience in a related position, prior experience in a non-for-profit organisation is an added advantage.

Proficiency in I.T systems and applications.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving and communication skills.

A high level of attention to detail and accuracy.

This position is a highly demanding engagement that requires dedication, an extra level of input therefore an individual with a proactive, flexible, and collaborative attitude is required.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

NB: Kindly use this smart recruiters platform link to fill in your application and attach any relevant supporting documents. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Deadline: 19 January 2024