Logistics Assistant x2 (Harare)
Job Description
The Procurement & Logistics Assistant, under the supervision of the Logistics Manager will be responsible for the organisation and administration of NAZ’s supply chain, procurement, and logistics operations. The logistics assistant’s primary responsibilities will include, procurement requisitions, assisting with inventory management, coordinating transportation and deliveries, tracking, and monitoring the movement of goods, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, the position will comprise of supplier management, and maintaining accurate records and documentation.
Duties and Responsibilities
Logistics processes and procedures:
- Procurement Support: The assistant will be responsible for supporting the logistics department with the procurement process. This includes preparing purchase orders, ensuring that all procurement documentation is complete, and maintaining procurement records.
- Documentation compiling: The assistant will be responsible for preparing and maintaining various logistics-related documents, including procurement requests, purchase dossiers, supply purchase orders, delivery notes, invoices. etc.
- Order Processing: Processing and tracking orders to suppliers, including sampling or from internal departments to ensure timely delivery guided by NAZ’s internal procurement procedures.
- Payments requisitions: initiating the payment process to suppliers, this includes compiling payment vouchers, Dossiers with invoices, supplier purchase orders and any other required documents from Finance.
- Vendor and Supplier screening: screening and registering approved suppliers in line with donor regulations and NAZ’s internal procurement and Finance policies.
- Vendor and Supplier Communication: Communicating with vendors and suppliers to obtain quotes, track orders, and resolve any issues that may arise.
- Assisting with Inventory Management: The assistant will be responsible for tracking and managing inventory levels, conducting stock counts, and ensuring accuracy in inventory records.
- Asset Management and Tracking: Maintaining a database of all organizational assets and equipment, allocating organizational assets, tracking their users, condition and updating the database of all relatable assets data.
- Transportation Management and Coordination: Assisting in coordinating the transportation of personnel and/or materials, including securing transport, internally or externally from service providers, arranging pick-up and delivery, and tracking transportation progress, and Driver monitoring and management and resolving any transportation issues.
- Warehouse Operations Support: Assisting in NAZ warehouse operations, such as organizing and optimizing storage space, handling inbound and outbound shipments, and maintaining a clean and organized storage.
- Data Entry and Analysis: Entering data related to logistics operations into databases and assisting in analyzing the data when required.
- Supporting Compliance: Assisting in ensuring that all relevant regulatory requirements for suppliers, and procurements protocols are met.
- Process Improvement: Identifying areas for process improvement within the logistics workflow and proposing ideas for streamlining operations including gaining familiarity with logistics management software and tools commonly used in the industry. And reporting any issues, risks or challenges to the Logistics Manager or the relevant staff.
- Collaboration with Other Departments: Working with other departments such the finance and programs departments to ensure smooth logistics operations and effective communication.
- Administrative support: collaborating with any relevant associates in routine office logistical support, refilling, events setups, equipment disbursement etc.
Financial processes and reporting:
- Strongly collaborate with the Finance department in order processing and procurements funding requests.
- Payment requisitions for procurements.
- Collate, analyse, prepare and compile logistics related financial information.
- Support in preparation of logistics financial information (procurements, expenditures etc) and reports for Audits.
- Documentation and Record-Keeping: Ensuring accurate documentation and record-keeping for purchases and procurements, deliveries, inventory, and other logistics-related information to ensure justifications and compliance with expenditure audits.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor's degree or equivalent in logistics, supply chain management, or a related field.
- A professional qualification such as CIPS, CILT an added advantage.
- At least 2 (two) years of experience in a related position, prior experience in a non-for-profit organisation is an added advantage.
- Proficiency in I.T systems and applications.
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving and communication skills.
- A high level of attention to detail and accuracy.
This position is a highly demanding engagement that requires dedication, an extra level of input therefore an individual with a proactive, flexible, and collaborative attitude is required.
Other
How to Apply
NB: Kindly use this smart recruiters platform link to fill in your application and attach any relevant supporting documents. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.
Deadline: 19 January 2024
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is a local registered NGO whose vision is a Zimbabwe without malnutrition. It aims at reducing all forms of malnutrition in normal and emergency situations by providing expert interventions in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programming.
NAZ has strong technical experience in community-led nutrition interventions, specifically, care groups and approaches to incorporating nutrition into development and livelihoods programs. To foster sustainable and effective interventions, NAZ works closely with national, regional, and international organizations to design and implement evidence-based nutrition programs across Zimbabwe.