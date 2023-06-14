Job Description

We are seeking a motivated and successful Logistics Broker with a background in sales and customer service to join our team. The ideal candidate for this position will be experienced with setting up deliveries/loads on a global scale, including the ability to get deliveries/ loads to its destination on time, in full and free of damage. The Logistics Broker will work closely with our transportation and logistics personnel, making sure all trucks are safely loaded and quickly cleared through customs where necessary. Candidates must have an established portfolio of clients to be considered.

Duties and Responsibilities

You shall be responsible for identifying potential customers and building relationships with them using your network and marketing skills to find new clients for the transport logistics company.

Act as a liaison between the transport logistics company and its customers to ensure that the transportation process runs smoothly managing the relationship and working to resolve any issues that may arise.

Coordinating the transportation of goods, including arranging for pickup, tracking the progress, and ensuring that it is delivered on time and in good condition.

Providing expertise and a deep understanding of the transportation industry providing clients with valuable insights and advice on options available.

Helping the transport and logistics company to stay up-to-date with industry trends and regulations.

Gathering information from clients to determine their delivery/ load needs

Planning routes for drivers and trucks.

Keeping records of operations and transactions

Selling deliveries/load transportation services to customers.

Maintaining customer relations and representing the company’s interests.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business or logistics or equivalent.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/logistics-broker-at-steel-partner-zim-3630409577/?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic&originalSubdomain=zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023