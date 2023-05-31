Logistics Coordinator

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The incumbent would be responsible for ensuring timely, cost-effective procurement and delivery of goods and services, which are compliant with the procurement policies and guidelines. This also entails working with local farmers who supply produce.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establishing and implementing, procedures, purchasing policies and best practices.

Monitoring ongoing compliance with purchasing procedures and policies.

Ensuring significant cost savings for the organisation.

Directing procurement policies to ensure all items are purchased and delivered timeously and within the stipulated budget.

Monitoring supplier compliance with contractual agreements.

Superintending supplier compliance with internal quality standards and external regulations.

Facilitating timely placement of purchase orders.

Reviewing purchase orders for proper authorization and compliance in line with organizational policy and Standard Operating Procedures.

Identifying and sourcing new suppliers in line with procedures.

Managing supplier selection processes based on price, quality, support, capacity and reliability.

Establishing and updating an approved supplier database.

Developing, negotiating and administering purchasing agreements and contracts withsuppliers in support of organizational requirements.

Evaluating contracts to ensure compliance with legal requirements and organizational policies.

Preparing and reviewing contracts, invoicing, and negotiation terms.

Managing risk relating to quality, cost, delivery and supply of purchases.

Working with relevant Departments or Business Units to manage inventory requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

C.I.P.S membership is an added advantage.

3 years’ experience in a related field.

Knowledge of Public Entities procurement process and regulations.

MS Office/ Supply chain management software and tools.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023