Logistics & Distribution Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Responsible for daily fuel dips and returns, and provincial fuel requirements. Capturing of redeemed coupons.

Duties and Responsibilities

Daily fuels returns and dips.

Maintaining schedules of Fuel Deliveries.

Weekly sales returns.

Debt Collection.

Maintenance of a good filling system.

Capturing of redeemed coupons.

Verification of S20s.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Accounting/Higher National certificate in Accounting/Certificate in Accounts.

Must have 5’0’ levels with Grade ‘C’ or better in English and Mathematics/Accounts.

At least 2 years of relevant experience.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements, a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications should be submitted to:

The Human Resource & Administration Officer