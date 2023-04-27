Logistics Graduate Intern

Job Description

International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.

Responsible for the Logistics deliverables in support of the activities of the International Medical Corps Project in Bulawayo and in accordance with the IMC and Donor processes, rules and regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work with your supervisor to capture, plan and regularly update preparedness reporting for the logistic systems in place at your field.

Assist in monitoring maintenance of vehicles, motorcycles, and generators accurate filing systems, with documented and supported records of actions for audit purposes. Contribute to weekly and monthly vehicle performance and generator performance reports to the field management team, and country logistics pursuant with IMC policies and procedures.

Responsible for Filling logistics documents

Assist in procurements of goods and services

Ensure payment documents are filed and submitted to finance in order as per IMC policy etc.

Support the Logs Officer for the management of asset, ensuing assets are managed correctly, being driven safely, maintained appropriately, damages are reported, assets assigned to staff are recorded and asset list is updated monthly

In collaboration with Logistics Officer, ensue monthly vehicle performance, generator performance, asset list, contract tracker and logistics narrative reports are timely prepared and submitted on 5th of the following month to Log Officer

Be flexible and manage your time accordingly, to be prepared to tackle other tasks commensurate with your role, and level of experience, at short notice.

Perform any other related tasks as directed by the supervisor.

Ensure that a physical inventory is done monthly and that a report is filed.

Perform the inventory inspection and present the necessary requirements of the stock including the fuel stock.

Prepare the monthly inventory reports with entries and outs and share the report with his supervisor.

Code of Conduct:

As applicable to this position, an individual must promote and encourage a culture of compliance and ethics throughout the organization and maintain a clear understanding of International Medical Corps’ and donor compliance and ethics standards and adhere to those standards.

Safeguarding:

It is the shared responsibility and obligation of all staff to safeguard and protect populations with whom we work, including adults who may be particularly vulnerable and children. This includes safeguarding from the following conduct by our staff or partners: sexual exploitation and abuse; exploitation, neglect, or abuse of children, adults at risk, etc.. and any form of trafficking in persons. Staff are also responsible for preventing violations to our Code of Conduct and Ethics, which may involve Conflicts of Interest, Fraud, Corruption or Harassment. If you see, hear or are made aware of any violations to the Code of Conduct and Ethics or Safeguarding Policy, you have an obligation to report.

Equal Opportunities:

International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or status as a veteran.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have degree in Supply Chain or Logistics or Procurement No minimum working experience required in an organization.

Excellent interpersonal and team skills.

Good Warehouse skills or the ability to learn.

Ability to work as part of a team or independently when required.

Good time management skills.

Able to prioritize work efforts.

Strong negotiation, interpersonal and organization skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to travel

Maintain good communication lines within the logistics team and different departments.

Report, Audit and Administer in collaboration with the logistics coordinator.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position please send your curriculum vitae and cover letter to: recruitmentzimbabwe@internationalmedicalcorps.org; clearly stating on the email subject line the position title.

Deadline: 14 May 2023