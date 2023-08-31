Logistics Intern: 4 months (Harare)
Job Description
The Logistics Intern, under the supervision of the Logistician will be responsible for the organisation and administration of NAZ’s supply chain, procurement, and logistics operations. The logistics intern’s primary responsibilities will include, assisting with inventory management, coordinating transportation and deliveries, tracking, and monitoring the movement of goods, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, the position will comprise of supplier management, and maintaining accurate records and documentation. Throughout the internship, the intern will have the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience in logistics operations, develop problem-solving and analytical skills, and contribute to the overall success of the organization's logistics functions.
Duties and Responsibilities
Logistics processes and procedures:
- Assisting with Inventory Management: The intern will be responsible for tracking and managing inventory levels, conducting stock counts, and ensuring accuracy in inventory records.
- Order Processing: Processing and tracking orders to suppliers, including sampling or from internal departments to ensure timely delivery guided by NAZ’s internal procurement procedures with strong collaboration with the Finance department.
- Vendor and Supplier Communication: Communicating with vendors and suppliers to obtain quotes, track orders, and resolve any issues that may arise.
- Documentation: The intern will be responsible for preparing and maintaining various logistics-related documents, including procurement requests, purchase dossier’s, supply purchase orders, delivery notes, invoices. etc.
- Transportation Management and Coordination: Assisting in coordinating the transportation of personnel and/or materials, including securing transport, internally of externally from service providers, arranging pick-up and delivery, and tracking transportation progress, and Driver monitoring and management and resolving any transportation issues.
- Warehouse Operations Support: Assisting in warehouse operations, such as organizing and optimizing storage space, handling inbound and outbound shipments, and maintaining a clean and organized storage.
- Data Entry and Analysis: Entering data related to logistics operations into computer systems and assisting in analyzing the data when required.
- Supporting Compliance: Assisting in ensuring that all relevant regulatory requirements for suppliers, and procurements protocols are met.
- Process Improvement: Identifying areas for process improvement within the logistics workflow and proposing ideas for streamlining operations.
- Learning Logistics Software: Gaining familiarity with logistics management software and tools commonly used in the industry.
- Collaboration with Other Departments: Working with other departments such the finance and programs departments to ensure smooth logistics operations and effective communication.
- Administrative support: collaborating with any relevant associates in routine office logistical support, refilling and events setups etc.
Financial processes and reporting:
- Strongly collaborate with the Finance department in order processing and procurements funding requests.
- Collate, analyse, prepare, and compile logistics related financial information.
- Support in preparation of logistics financial information (procurements, expenditures etc) and reports for Audits
- Documentation and Record-Keeping: Ensuring accurate documentation and record-keeping for purchases and procurements, deliveries, inventory, and other logistics-related information. To ensure justifications and compliance with expenditure audits.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor's degree/ pre-grad or equivalent in logistics, supply chain management, business administration or a related field.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, especially Excel.
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving and communication skills.
- A high level of attention to detail and accuracy.
- A proactive, flexible, and collaborative attitude.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927271154-logistics-intern-x1-harare-4-months
NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.
Deadline: 06 September 2023
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is a local registered NGO whose vision is a Zimbabwe without malnutrition. It aims at reducing all forms of malnutrition in normal and emergency situations by providing expert interventions in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programming.
NAZ has strong technical experience in community-led nutrition interventions, specifically, care groups and approaches to incorporating nutrition into development and livelihoods programs.