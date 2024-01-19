Logistics Manager (Harare)

Monitoring and analyzing logistical dynamics.

Assessing logistical capacities and requisite adjustments.

Supporting the Organization and Program Managers in the assessment of their needs.

Optimizing the logistics response by analyzing indicators, making recommendations, and providing information updates.

Maintaining updates of the logistics and supply capacity and planning accordingly.

Ensuring availability of all logistical information necessary for the commencement and sustained operation of projects.

Training and monitoring Program Managers on logistical policies and principles.

Result Area 3: Implement/develop/realign procurement policies with best practices and ensure compliance and the efficient performance of the logistics function.

Ensuring compliance with NAZ procurement procedures and policies at each stage of the supply chain centering on:

Cost management, quality and timeliness in the supply chain (purchasing, transport, warehousing and distribution).

Update and relay information on the progress of procurement process of requests to the Program Managers.

Undertaking comprehensive research and retaining knowledge of the market dynamics and variables relative to programs procurement requirements and forecasts timely and high-quality reporting to relevant stakeholders.

Implement and updating NAZ logistical policies and procedures and training and supervising relevant stakeholders (subordinates, PMs, suppliers etc.) in the application of these protocols.

Assess needs and contribute to the Project Procurement Plan at the launch of new projects and subsequent continuous supply chain management.

Monitoring and evaluating the Supply Plan

Determining the budgetary requirements and financial forecasting of procurement processes.

Receiving, analyzing and approving the Procurement Requests and updating the Procurement Follow-Up.

Ensuring for procurements in a timely manner and in compliance with the NAZ and donor policies and regulations relating to each procurement of good and services.

Logistics for Special Events:

Plan and manage the logistics for specific projects and events ensuring timely delivery of required resources and materials.

Oversee supplier vetting and selection and facilitating any negotiations with suppliers.

Overseeing transportation of individuals and deliveries of supplies to program bases.

Controlling stock management (storage conditions, reporting, expiry dates) and stock movements.

Aggregation of data on the market dynamics and suppliers.

Result Area 4: Assets and facilities administration.

Ensure safety of the working and living environment on all bases.

Managing the distribution, installation, maintenance and tracking of equipment.

Security of logistical equipment, training and assistance to users.

Supervision of base buildings, rehabilitation and maintenance required for the functioning of the base and the living environment.

Ensuring provision of water and sanitation facilities, power supplies and any other necessary amenities at all bases essential for the functioning of the base and the living environment.

Timely and high-quality reporting on his/her area of activity

Undertaking or supervising the installation, maintenance, and repair of logistical equipment

Ensure Maintenance and updating of equipment databases and assets list at all bases.

Assessing the needs for logistical equipment and ensuring proportional allocation

Supervising inventory and reporting processes on the state of repairs of property on arrival and departure

Supervision of the energy sources and vehicle fleet management: maintenance, planning, monitoring costs, administrative aspects (insurance, documentation)

Supervision of drivers.

Result Area 5: Contribute to security management.

Consult with the Executive Director and other managers on the formulation of a security strategy.

Putting in place security guidelines for all base operations and ensuring compliance.

Maintaining an effective local network, with relevant government directorates and service providers on contextual and security matters, collection, and analysis of information to inform on any potential security risks.

Writing of the local security plan and transmitting to Country Director for validation

Security briefing and training of individuals.

Monitoring the application of security procedures.

Result Area 6: Managing the liaison, co-operation, and coordination of logistics with the program partners.

Assessing and monitoring the dynamics of logistics administration in the framework of joint projects

Establishing. with other partners the logistical aspects of partnership agreements and arrangements, ensuring formulation of relevant documentation (contracts, MOUs, etc.) were need be.

Ensuring that logistics policies/ procedures of NAZ within any combined consortium logistics arrangements are upheld.

Establishing safeguards and precautionary measures to counteract any arising partner’s logistical limitations by assessing and identifying any gapes in capacities of partners.

Identify and assimilate innovative best practices identified from partners’ logistics processes.

Result Area 7: People Management:

Manage, coach, and develop a high performing team that meets agreed objectives and delivers best practice results, added value and continuous improvements.; Set departmental objectives and review and assess ongoing performance of direct objectives.

Report on achievement of targets and identify any actions required.

Ensure that all functions under supervision operate in accordance with NAZ policies and procedures to ensure compliance, safety, and wellbeing of all stakeholders.

Defining the Human Resources needs in the department and develop an organogram chart of the Logs Team and Functions.

Taking part in the recruitment processes within the logistics department.

Providing technical support to the subordinates

Working out and monitoring individual action plans for team members.

Managing planning operations, task sharing and coordination of work.

Facilitating performance evaluation processes for logistics department.

Identifying the training needs of team members.

Devising, organizing, and facilitating training interventions for the logs Team.

Handling any interpersonal or professional difficulties within the Team.

Raising any disciplinary issues with the HR department as the need may be, as guided by the HR policies and procedures.

Result Area 8: Reporting

Preparing consolidated Monthly reports as required by donor regulations or NAZ operational procedures.

Report any relevant and notable arising updates as they occur.

Preparing and completing logistic section on donor reports.

Reviewing all team reports before submission.

Note: The role of Logistics Manager cannot be limited to the specific duties and tasks detailed herein and may be adjusted in accordance with the needs and operational circumstances of the organization. The success of the NAZ’s mission is the highest priority and all issues which arise must be addressed accordingly. Therefore, the Logistics Manager will be required to manage all unforeseen issues and circumstances and remain flexible to perform other duties, as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in logistics, supply chain management, business administration, or a related field.

A professional qualification in CIPS, CILT or related is a big plus.

A master’s degree is a distinct added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a logistics management role, ideally within a non-profit or humanitarian context.

Proven track record of success in streamlining processes and optimizing efficiency.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and implement solutions to logistical challenges.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with diverse stakeholders.

Proficiency in using IT systems including logistics software, data analysis tools and Microsoft office suite.

Able to work under pressure and to meet tight deadlines.

Demonstrated commitment to the mission and values of non-profit organizations.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

NB: Kindly use this smart recruiters platform link to fill in your application and attach any relevant supporting documents. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Deadline: 19 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message