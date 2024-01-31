Logistics Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.

The successful candidate will coordinate the implementation of all day-to-day logistics activities with particular emphasis on Tittle II commodities. Working closely with the programs team, s/he will also coordinate and support consistency and compliance of warehousing facilities at distribution points, commodity movements, and distribution practices in support of high-quality programs serving the poor and vulnerable. His/her knowledge and experience will allow him/her to coordinate Tittle II commodity and logistics needs and challenges and the implementation of solutions as he/she applies the principles of stewardship, integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating with supply chain team and relevant programming staff on Tittle II related logistics services that meet pipeline requirements. Help identify challenges in supply chain management and provide recommendations to address those challenges.

Supporting the implementation of delivery operations of Tittle II commodities from the arrival of commodities in Beira up to the in-country warehouses and up to the final distribution centers in accordance with CRS and donor regulations, international and local supply chain standards, and requirements.

Collaborating and communicating with the Procurement team to ensure their timely receipt of purchase requisitions with comprehensive specifications, delivery schedules, and other terms and conditions, including packaging, labeling, branding, and marking.

Providing regular coaching and support to CRS, communities, and partner staff to ensure that they have the capacity to implement accurately, consistently, and transparently Tittle II commodity logistics processes and to abide by security, safety, and health requirements.

Helping to coordinate and supervise activities related to Tittle II commodity receipt, transportation, distribution, and disposal. Liaising with service providers, transport companies, partners, districts, communities, and other parties to ensure timely receipt and distribution of Tittle II commodities.

Maintaining up to date files with all the required logistics documents and ensuring that all supply chain management activities and movements are fully and accurately documented. Preparing and/or reviewing all reports prior to submission as per distribution requirements.

Reviewing warehouse commodity management procedures, internal control systems, and procedures at each stage of the supply chain to assess if they are adequate to minimize misappropriation risk, fraud, or any other irregularities.

In collaboration with the programs team, support the design and facilitation of training and institutional capacity strengthening plans for CRS, communities, and partners on how to handle, store, and properly ration the Tittle II commodities.

Supporting closeout of monitoring findings and coordinate action plans to close out audit findings specific to Tittle II commodities.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management or any other related degree. Professional certifications(s) in the supply chain or equivalent field are strongly preferred.

Minimum of 3 years work experience in supply chain, logistics, procurement management, preferably working with Tittle II commodities within an international NGO.

Knowledge of political dynamics along the chain, infrastructure, market knowledge, as well as related laws and regulations.

Proficient in MS Office package (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio). Experience with commodity tracking systems is a plus.

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Logistics Officer” in the email subject line.