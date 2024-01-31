Logistics Officer (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.
The successful candidate will coordinate the implementation of all day-to-day logistics activities with particular emphasis on Tittle II commodities. Working closely with the programs team, s/he will also coordinate and support consistency and compliance of warehousing facilities at distribution points, commodity movements, and distribution practices in support of high-quality programs serving the poor and vulnerable. His/her knowledge and experience will allow him/her to coordinate Tittle II commodity and logistics needs and challenges and the implementation of solutions as he/she applies the principles of stewardship, integrity, transparency, and accountability.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinating with supply chain team and relevant programming staff on Tittle II related logistics services that meet pipeline requirements. Help identify challenges in supply chain management and provide recommendations to address those challenges.
- Supporting the implementation of delivery operations of Tittle II commodities from the arrival of commodities in Beira up to the in-country warehouses and up to the final distribution centers in accordance with CRS and donor regulations, international and local supply chain standards, and requirements.
- Collaborating and communicating with the Procurement team to ensure their timely receipt of purchase requisitions with comprehensive specifications, delivery schedules, and other terms and conditions, including packaging, labeling, branding, and marking.
- Providing regular coaching and support to CRS, communities, and partner staff to ensure that they have the capacity to implement accurately, consistently, and transparently Tittle II commodity logistics processes and to abide by security, safety, and health requirements.
- Helping to coordinate and supervise activities related to Tittle II commodity receipt, transportation, distribution, and disposal. Liaising with service providers, transport companies, partners, districts, communities, and other parties to ensure timely receipt and distribution of Tittle II commodities.
- Maintaining up to date files with all the required logistics documents and ensuring that all supply chain management activities and movements are fully and accurately documented. Preparing and/or reviewing all reports prior to submission as per distribution requirements.
- Reviewing warehouse commodity management procedures, internal control systems, and procedures at each stage of the supply chain to assess if they are adequate to minimize misappropriation risk, fraud, or any other irregularities.
- In collaboration with the programs team, support the design and facilitation of training and institutional capacity strengthening plans for CRS, communities, and partners on how to handle, store, and properly ration the Tittle II commodities.
- Supporting closeout of monitoring findings and coordinate action plans to close out audit findings specific to Tittle II commodities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management or any other related degree. Professional certifications(s) in the supply chain or equivalent field are strongly preferred.
- Minimum of 3 years work experience in supply chain, logistics, procurement management, preferably working with Tittle II commodities within an international NGO.
- Knowledge of political dynamics along the chain, infrastructure, market knowledge, as well as related laws and regulations.
- Proficient in MS Office package (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio). Experience with commodity tracking systems is a plus.
Other
How to Apply
Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Logistics Officer” in the email subject line.
Please submit your applications by Wednesday, 31 January 2024, to The Country Representative at the following email address: Zimbabwe.crs@crs.org. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
CRS does not charge application fees or processing fees to potential applicants or any fee throughout the recruitment process.
Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. CRS carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. We welcome as a part of our staff people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need. CRS’ processes and policies reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.
By applying for this job, the candidate understands and acknowledges that CRS requires its staff to treat all people with dignity and respect. Further, s/he understands that if successful, s/he will be subject to a comprehensive background check, and personal/professional references will be asked to evaluate the candidate's behaviors related to safeguarding-related topics.
Catholic Relief Services
Catholic Relief Services was founded in 1943 by the Catholic Bishops of the United States to serve World War II survivors in Europe. Catholic Relief Services eases suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries, without regard to race, religion or nationality.
