Logistics Officer

Job Description
Responsible for ensuring smooth and reliable company vehicle logistics for the user departments through effective planning, vehicle control, trip scheduling/allocation, supervision, enforcement of standing transport policies and procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning, scheduling and routing of vehicles and drivers so as to ensure that departments needing transport are facilitated to carry out their various assignments.
- Coordinating and ensuring functioning and timely service of all vehicles.
- Ensuring that appropriate procedures and control on the issuance of fuel for all vehicles under span of control.
- Preparing monthly comparative analysis reports of fuel drawn on all vehicles under control. Fuel consumption.
- Maintaining a vehicle database and condition and report accordingly.
- Facilitating timely registration, license renewals and fitness for all vehicles under control.
- Supervising tracking clerks.
- Tracking of vehicles.
- Producing summary of vehicle usage reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Transport and Logistics or Advanced Diploma in Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role and in fleet management.
- Experience in vehicle tracking added advantage.
- Proven track record with no criminal record.
- Excellent administrative skills.
- Must be computer literate.
- A team player with good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified and interested candidates to apply attaching detailed CV and copies of relevant qualifications/documents to email: takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 17 May 2023