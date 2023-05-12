Logistics Officer

Job Description

Responsible for ensuring smooth and reliable company vehicle logistics for the user departments through effective planning, vehicle control, trip scheduling/allocation, supervision, enforcement of standing transport policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, scheduling and routing of vehicles and drivers so as to ensure that departments needing transport are facilitated to carry out their various assignments.

Coordinating and ensuring functioning and timely service of all vehicles.

Ensuring that appropriate procedures and control on the issuance of fuel for all vehicles under span of control.

Preparing monthly comparative analysis reports of fuel drawn on all vehicles under control. Fuel consumption.

Maintaining a vehicle database and condition and report accordingly.

Facilitating timely registration, license renewals and fitness for all vehicles under control.

Supervising tracking clerks.

Tracking of vehicles.

Producing summary of vehicle usage reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Transport and Logistics or Advanced Diploma in Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role and in fleet management.

Experience in vehicle tracking added advantage.

Proven track record with no criminal record.

Excellent administrative skills.

Must be computer literate.

A team player with good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and interested candidates to apply attaching detailed CV and copies of relevant qualifications/documents to email: takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 17 May 2023