Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Green Fuel

Logistics Officer

Green Fuel
May. 17, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Responsible for ensuring smooth and reliable company vehicle logistics for the user departments through effective planning, vehicle control, trip scheduling/allocation, supervision, enforcement of standing transport policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Planning, scheduling and routing of vehicles and drivers so as to ensure that departments needing transport are facilitated to carry out their various assignments.
  • Coordinating and ensuring functioning and timely service of all vehicles.
  • Ensuring that appropriate procedures and control on the issuance of fuel for all vehicles under span of control.
  • Preparing monthly comparative analysis reports of fuel drawn on all vehicles under control. Fuel consumption.
  • Maintaining a vehicle database and condition and report accordingly.
  • Facilitating timely registration, license renewals and fitness for all vehicles under control.
  • Supervising tracking clerks.
  • Tracking of vehicles.
  • Producing summary of vehicle usage reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Transport and Logistics or Advanced Diploma in Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role and in fleet management.
  • Experience in vehicle tracking added advantage.
  • Proven track record with no criminal record.
  • Excellent administrative skills.
  • Must be computer literate.
  • A team player with good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and interested candidates to apply attaching detailed CV and copies of relevant qualifications/documents to email: takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 17 May 2023

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

Related Jobs

FHI 360
FHI 360

Administrative and Logistics Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
FHI 360
FHI 360

Driver/ Administrative Assistant

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

Drivers x9 (Grade: P11)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Sales Driver

Deadline:
Olimem Enterprise Solutions
Olimem Enterprise Solutions

Administration Messenger/ Driver

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Driver/ Messenger

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More