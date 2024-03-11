Logistics Officer (Hwange)
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
We are currently seeking for a Logistics Officer with great communication skills, excellent team player who is highly safety conscious and self-motivated. The individual will be responsible to coordinate fleet management effectively and safely to ensure high productivity while enforcing adherence to all company safety and quality standards including SOPs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The logistics officer is responsible for providing logistics support and overseeing the overall logistic processes in support of the objectives of the organization.
- They are responsible for the planning, oversight, and management and coordination of logistics support operations to ensure smooth accomplishment of targets.
- The logistics officer work description also entails creating a plan or time-table for the movement of materials, workforce in compliance with the requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.
- Degree in Supply Chain Management or Transport & Logistics Management or related.
- Minimum of five years' experience in mining or manufacturing industry with demonstrated leadership competencies.
- Class 4 Drivers Licence a must.
- Knowledge of mining operations logistics.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:
Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer
Turbo Mining
Western Coal Area
Hwange
Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw
Please enclose application letter, detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.
NB: Only Shortlisted Candidates Will Be Invited
