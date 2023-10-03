Logistics Supervisor (Gwanda)

Job Description

Carry out or supervise all logistics activities under the MSF Gwanda Project locations (equipment, installation, ICT and infrastructure). This includes support to mobile clinic activities across the district.

Work needs to be done according to MSF policies and protocols to ensure proper operations, prevention of faults, deterioration of MSF equipment, installations, or infrastructure management. This person also manages the MSF fleet of vehicles and ensures sufficient transport capacity for programme activities.

Type of Contract: Fixed term contract with probation period of three months.

Start Date: November 2023.

Immediate Supervisor: Logistics & Supply Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Logistics: timeous support to the project, including property, infrastructure and equipment installation, maintenance and repair.

Mobile Clinics: support to transport, equipment, set-up of mobile clinic sites, including tents, chairs, tables, water supply, site safety, etc. Innovation is key!

Safety: ensure alarms and waste management systems are established and working at 100%.

Utilities: ensure continuous supply of electricity and water to offices, guest houses or other MFS facilities.

Telecoms: ensure all systems are properly installed and working; technical reference for any issues.

Training: ensure all logistics staff are properly briefed about use of communication tools.

Fleet management: organise movements, vehicle assignments, maintenance, and repair schedules.

GIS: oversee updates to MSF maps.

ICT: first line of support, including assignment of equipment, training, maintenance and repairs.

Assets: maintain register of project assets and Track My Stuff (MSF asset management tool).

Human Resources: end to end HR & Administration team leadership and management for logistics staff.

Emergencies: active participation in planning, preparedness and response.

Reporting: track all contracts, maintenance schedules and expenses, and project support activities with weekly and monthly activity reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Logistics/Supply Chain Management or any technical diploma.

Class 4 drivers’ license – experience driving 4x4 vehicles.

Hands on experience in at least two of the four key logistics families (Construction, Energy, Fleet Management, ICT).

Knowledge of Gwanda District hard-to-reach areas or mining sites an asset.

Excellent Microsoft Office packages a must, with good reporting and analytical skills.

Minimum 2 years of relevant experience in Logistics or Supply Chain Management.

Working experience with an international NGO is an asset.

Excellent communication skills, cultural sensitivity, open mindedness, patience, and diplomacy.

Good command of written and oral English and local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their detailed CVs & motivation letter indicating the position being applied for to the Human Resources Assistant, MSF-Belgium, 4