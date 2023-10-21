Loss Control and Forensic Services Manager (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.
The Incumbent will be responsible to the Risk Executive.
Basic function: To co-coordinate effective and efficient loss control programs to protect TelOne telecommunication, information systems, and general infrastructure against external & internal attacks and abuse.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops and implements loss control programs that protect TelOne infrastructure, financial resources, and any other resources against any criminally motivated and or negligent behavior so as to support service delivery.
- Develops and implements an appropriate forensic services plan that identifies all potential areas of revenue leakages, in the event of manipulation isolation of perpetrators and recommends appropriate remedial actions that include and are not limited to criminal & civil prosecution.
- Guides investigations into areas of breach for corrective action and harvesting key lessons for process improvements.
- Supervises and coordinates work outputs of a highly diversified team and aligns with the achievement of the business goals and objectives.
- Aligns the Loss Control and Forensic Services activities to the departmental capital and revenue budget at formulation.
- Ensures value for money arising from suppliers directly engaged at the instance of the department by taking all necessary steps to protect the interest of the business at all times.
- Champions the departmental innovation in the adoption and subsequent full utilization of the security technology to enhance the control environment through engraining lean management philosophy in loss control practice.
- Completes all related tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Forensic Investigations; Financial Intelligence, Police Studies, Security, Law Enforcement, Criminology or related.
- A Master’s degree in any business discipline is an added advantage.
- Police/ Military Training and investigations experience is a must.
- Hands-on experience in Criminal & procedural law for the purpose of case evaluation and management.
- Experience in commercial crime investigations in Telecoms or in high-transaction commercial entities is an added advantage.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.
Competencies:
- High level of integrity and professionalism.
- Strong interpersonal and team-building skills.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Organization and presentation skills; and
- Analytical and attentive to detail.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
Telone
TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.