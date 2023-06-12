Pindula|
List
Hatch Talent Solutions

Loss Control Officer

Hatch Talent Solutions
Jun. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Applicants must be flexible to work in any city in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or Degree in loss Control or Risk Management.
  • Applicant should be professionally qualified/ studying towards a professional qualification eg CFE.
  • 3 to 5 years working experience in FMCG sector.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send CVs to: fazi@hatchtalent.co.zw

Deadline: 12 June 2023

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

