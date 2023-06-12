Loss Control Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Applicants must be flexible to work in any city in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Degree in loss Control or Risk Management.

Applicant should be professionally qualified/ studying towards a professional qualification eg CFE.

3 to 5 years working experience in FMCG sector.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send CVs to: fazi@hatchtalent.co.zw

Deadline: 12 June 2023