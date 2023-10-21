Loss Controller (TCFL & Midlands)
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.
The incumbent will be responsible to the Loss Control Officer.
Basic Function: To protect TelOne assets in designated areas through security contract supervision, intelligence gathering, monitoring, and follow-up on all intelligence gathered from the security electronic systems.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures that all business trading points within his/her designated area are adequately secured to avoid all forms of losses.
- Gathering all security intelligence within the area relating to TelOne so as to enhance security management practices.
- Attends all scenes of crime within his/her area and gathers and preserves all necessary evidence to enhance further investigations.
- Supervises all security services within the area and ensures quality service delivery.
- Become a point person in the designated area for liaison with local law enforcement agencies.
- For the TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL) applicant to manage the campus security.
- Completes related tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Certificate in security/investigations/ risk Management issued by a recognized training institution (All Staff College certificates of 6 months plus are recognized.)
- Military or Police Training or equivalent.
- Experience acquired from a university/ college campus security is required for TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL) applicants.
- Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence with a clean record of service.
Competencies:
- High level of integrity and professionalism.
- Strong interpersonal and team-building skills.
- Excellent communication, organization and presentation skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
Telone
TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.