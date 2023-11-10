Pindula|Search Pindula
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

LPG Gas Technician (Harare)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Nov. 29, 2023
Job Description

Individual with working knowledge of LPG pumps & scales, can do installations & repairs of gas equipment (industrial & Domestic) including stoves & Cylinders.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Includes working knowledge of LPG pumps & scales, can do installations & repairs of gas equipment (industrial & Domestic) including stoves & Cylinders.
  • Also has basic knowledge of welding & spray painting.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Completion of apprenticeship in relevant field at a recognized institution.
  • Class 4 or 2 drivers license is an added advantage.
  • Must have O level Maths & English.

How to Apply

Send CV to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 29 November 2023

Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.

