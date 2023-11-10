LPG Gas Technician (Harare)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Job Description
Individual with working knowledge of LPG pumps & scales, can do installations & repairs of gas equipment (industrial & Domestic) including stoves & Cylinders.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Includes working knowledge of LPG pumps & scales, can do installations & repairs of gas equipment (industrial & Domestic) including stoves & Cylinders.
- Also has basic knowledge of welding & spray painting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Completion of apprenticeship in relevant field at a recognized institution.
- Class 4 or 2 drivers license is an added advantage.
- Must have O level Maths & English.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 29 November 2023
Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.
