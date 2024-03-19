Lubricants Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
This is a senior position requiring knowledge, skills and industry experience. Its very hands on and practical, mechanical experience and theoretical knowledge are very important. In depth knowledge of lubricants formulations, specifications and their application is essential, as is the knowledge in Mining, Construction, Transport and Power Generation Industries, their processes and equipment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Being a subject matter expert (SME) on an allocated segment industry ie Power ,Construction,. Mining.
- Representing the company at industry associations.
- Coordinating between Technology, Marketing, Sales and Customers around product specifications, quality and integrity issues.
- ensure continuous improvement at customer sites.
- Conduct best in class surveys, lubricants surveys and new product and technologies.
- identify up-sell and value-based selling opportunities.
- develop and manage product line strategy.
- conduct trainings.
- develop proof of perfomance marketing documents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Mechanical Engineering Degree or Diploma with 3 years Mechanical Trade qualification.
- Desirable- CLS Certified Lubrication Specialist.
- Complete 5 day SAIT Introduction to Lubrication Engineering or similar.
- Complete Wear Check Fundamentals of Lubrication and oil analysis 2 day course and Report. Interpretation one day course or similar.
- Understand the fundamentals of Filtration.
Other
How to Apply
Email detailed CV to: salesagents2016@gmail.com
Deadline: 22 March 2024
Braford Investments
Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.