Lubricants Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

This is a senior position requiring knowledge, skills and industry experience. Its very hands on and practical, mechanical experience and theoretical knowledge are very important. In depth knowledge of lubricants formulations, specifications and their application is essential, as is the knowledge in Mining, Construction, Transport and Power Generation Industries, their processes and equipment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Being a subject matter expert (SME) on an allocated segment industry ie Power ,Construction,. Mining.

Representing the company at industry associations.

Coordinating between Technology, Marketing, Sales and Customers around product specifications, quality and integrity issues.

ensure continuous improvement at customer sites.

Conduct best in class surveys, lubricants surveys and new product and technologies.

identify up-sell and value-based selling opportunities.

develop and manage product line strategy.

conduct trainings.

develop proof of perfomance marketing documents.

Qualifications and Experience

Mechanical Engineering Degree or Diploma with 3 years Mechanical Trade qualification.

Desirable- CLS Certified Lubrication Specialist.

Complete 5 day SAIT Introduction to Lubrication Engineering or similar.

Complete Wear Check Fundamentals of Lubrication and oil analysis 2 day course and Report. Interpretation one day course or similar.

Understand the fundamentals of Filtration.

Other

How to Apply

Email detailed CV to: salesagents2016@gmail.com

Deadline: 22 March 2024